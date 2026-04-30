Max Avery, Arkansas Stand With Crypto President and UARK Crypto Hogs Bring PizzaDAO's Bitcoin Pizza Day to Fayetteville

Fayetteville, Arkansas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Max Avery, President of the Arkansas Stand With Crypto Chapter and Chief Business Development Officer of Digital Ascension Group, announced today that Fayetteville will host an official PizzaDAO Global Pizza Party on May 22, 2026 in celebration of Bitcoin Pizza Day.

Max Avery and Lucas Vilar

The Fayetteville stop joins a network of more than 400 cities across six continents. Since 2021, PizzaDAO has given away over $1 million worth of free pizza across 75+ countries, and last year's global event drew more than 20,000 attendees. The local edition is co-hosted by the University of Arkansas Crypto Hogs Crypto Club, led by club president Lucas Vilar.

About Bitcoin Pizza Day

On May 22, 2010, Florida programmer Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 BTC for two Papa John's pizzas. The coins were worth about $41 at the time. Today they would be worth close to a billion dollars. That order was the first time anyone used Bitcoin to buy something in the real world, and crypto communities have been eating pizza on May 22 ever since.

About PizzaDAO

PizzaDAO is a decentralized community founded in 2021 by Sam "Snax" Weinrott. The group raises money through its Rare Pizzas NFT collection and uses the proceeds to fund free pizza events in cities around the world. There's no central authority. Local volunteers run each party with independent pizzerias. The mission is simple: bring people together, support small businesses, and feed people with no strings attached.

The Fayetteville Event

The party brings students, professionals, and curious community members into the same room for an open introduction to digital assets. No prior experience required.

What to expect: free pizza, conversations about Bitcoin and blockchain that won't assume you have a finance degree, networking with students and people working in the space, and a relaxed environment built for first-timers as much as longtime users.

Why It Matters for Arkansas

Arkansas has a real shot at building a base of informed participants in digital assets. The states that put education first tend to end up with stronger workforces, more local capital, and residents who don't have to send their money to firms in New York or San Francisco to find someone who understands what they own.

Workforce is part of it. Students who understand digital assets can move into finance, compliance, software, and operations roles, and those jobs aren't tied to the coasts anymore. Capital retention is another piece. Arkansas residents are already building wealth in crypto, often without local guidance, and that capital flows out when it doesn't have to. Founders also tend to build companies in places where they have a peer group who gets what they're working on. And underneath all of that sits the practical part: people who understand custody, tax treatment, and long-term planning make better decisions than people who rely on social media for their financial education.

A free pizza event is a starting point. Someone shows up hungry, asks a few questions, and leaves knowing more than when they walked in.

"Education is where this starts," Avery said. "If Arkansas wants to participate in the growth of digital assets, it comes down to whether people here understand it well enough to engage with it confidently."

Event Details

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026 (Bitcoin Pizza Day)

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Registration: https://www.rsv.pizza/fayetteville

Admission: Free and open to the public

Press Inquiries

Max Avery

max [at] digitalfamilyoffice.io

307-243-3711

https://www.dagfamilyoffice.com

5910 North Central Expressway

Suite 1450

Dallas, Texas 75247