Prison Fellowship Statement After White House Issues Presidential Message on Second Chance Month

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, released the following statement after the White House issued a Presidential Message on Second Chance Month.

“This presidential message reflects an important national conversation that restoration should be within reach for those who have completed their sentences,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “We are grateful to see the White House amplify the need for second chances. Our faith reminds us that every person is made in the image of God with inherent value. When individuals fulfill their legal obligations and are given an opportunity to rebuild their lives, communities across the country become safer and stronger.”

First established by Prison Fellowship in 2017, Second Chance Month raises awareness of the nearly 44,000 legal barriers faced by men and women with a criminal record as they reintegrate into their communities. The movement brings together more than 1,100 churches, partners and organizations across the nation to promote solutions for successful reentry and build a society in which redemption is possible.

To view the 2026 Presidential Message on Second Chance Month, click here.

Prison Fellowship Second Chance Month

Since 2017, Prison Fellowship has spearheaded the nationwide effort to raise awareness of the barriers faced by returning citizens and unlock second chances for these men and women who dream of a better tomorrow.

The White House issued a Second Chance Month proclamation or message in 2026, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018.

The United States Senate passed Second Chance Month resolutions in 2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2018, and 2017.

In 2026, 34 states and Washington, D.C. joined Prison Fellowship and more than 1,100 partners to proclaim April as Second Chance Month and highlight the nearly 44,000 barriers encountered by the 1 in 3 American adults with a criminal record.

Prison Fellowship invites churches to celebrate second chances by designating a Second Chance Sunday in April, which presents the Church with an opportunity to be an ambassador for change, offering prayer and support for those impacted by crime and incarceration.

Prison Fellowship

Celebrating 50 years of prison ministry, Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity. Prison Fellowship and its church partners encounter Jesus with those behind bars, breaking cycles of crime and prayerfully anticipating a revival of justice, mercy and hope in our culture.