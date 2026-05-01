Viral Beauty Brand, SHEGLAM launches 197 Products into Kmart Australia - And It’s Set to Sell Fast

SYDNEY, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global beauty brand SHEGLAM - known for its viral TikTok products and cult Gen Z following - is launching a 197-product collection exclusively into Kmart, nationwide from April 27.

After taking over TikTok feeds and vanities worldwide, SHEGLAM is stepping into Australian retail, bringing its signature mix of high-performance formulas, innovation, and seriously addictive packaging straight to Kmart shoppers.

Already sold in more than 150 countries and with over 100 million products sold globally in 2024 alone, SHEGLAM has built a reputation for turning online beauty trends into accessible, affordable products. Now, the famous brand is available on Australian shelves.

From glow-boosting bases to bold mascaras, sculpted brows, and high-impact lip looks, this is a full-face wardrobe designed to deliver both everyday ease and full glam moments. Every product has been curated with the Kmart customer in mind - balancing global beauty wants with accessible pricing.

The SHEGLAM range extension signals a broader shift in how Australians shop for beauty, with Kmart increasingly emerging as a destination for accessible, design-led products across categories.

SHEGLAM’s social momentum continues to be driven by creator-led content that showcases real-time results and product performance. Hero products such as the Colour Bloom Liquid Blush have gained strong traction on TikTok, with creators including Shrouq Sunshine and Anastasiia Le highlighting its high pigment, seamless blendability and natural, radiant finish suited to everyday wear

“Extending our product assortment at Kmart is all about making high-impact beauty more accessible than ever for Australian shoppers. We’re excited to bring SHEGLAM’s most-loved products to Kmart in a way that feels fresh, fun and easy to shop,” said SHEGLAM’s CEO, Sylvia Fu.

“Partnering with Kmart allows us to connect with a whole new audience and deliver on what we do best - high-quality beauty without the premium price tag.”

Expect statement packaging, multi-tasking heroes, and products designed to be seen as much as they are used. Whether it’s your everyday go-to or your next obsession, this collection is built to be discovered, shared, and loved.

To mark the moment, SHEGLAM will launch with an integrated campaign spanning high-impact retail activations, social-first storytelling, and digital buzz - bringing its online hype into the real world in a way Australian shoppers haven’t seen before.

SHEGLAM’s rise has been driven largely by social media, with more than 20 billion views under the #SHEGLAM hashtag, according to the brand, and a rapidly growing global following.

Its products regularly go viral for their performance, packaging and price point, often drawing comparisons to premium beauty at a fraction of the cost. Now, that online hype is expected to translate into in-store demand.

“At Kmart, we love seeing the way beauty comes to life for our customers, particularly through the products and trends they’re engaging with across social media,” said Nicola Farrell, Beauty Business Manager at Kmart Australia.

“SHEGLAM aligns with our continued commitment to delivering on-trend, high-quality and affordable beauty that’s accessible to all Australians. The range offers customers the flexibility to experiment with fresh new looks, build everyday confidence or make bold beauty statements, while still delivering the value, innovation and ease they expect when shopping at Kmart.”

Available in-store and online from April 27.