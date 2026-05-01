Aurora, CO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. SteelPower is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications or managing a medical condition. Not for use by individuals under 18, or by pregnant or nursing women. See full terms at steelpower.shop. This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer.

Brand: SteelPower | Category: Male Performance Dietary Supplement | Capsules: 30 per bottle | Serving: 1 capsule daily | Guarantee: 60-Day Satisfaction Promise (conditions apply) | Formula: Non-GMO, Gluten-Free | No Autoship

View the current Steel Power offer (official Steel Power page)

Why Consumers Search Steel Power Reviews, Complaints, and Scam Questions

Before purchasing any dietary supplement, men commonly search terms like Steel Power reviews, Steel Power complaints, Steel Power scam, and where to buy Steel Power. These searches reflect common pre-purchase verification behavior among supplement consumers — the kind that surfaces ingredient labels, refund terms, pricing structures, and shipping policies before a purchase decision is made. Searches for Steel Power complaints or Steel Power scam are typically part of routine consumer due diligence when evaluating supplement brands online.

This release covers the SteelPower ingredient label, pricing structure, guarantee conditions, and policy details available on the official Steel Power website, so those searches land on accurate, source-verified information. Steel Power is a male performance support dietary supplement available at steelpower.shop. It is sold as a one-time purchase, carries a 60-Day Satisfaction Promise with documented refund procedures, and is a daily-use supplement designed for consistent long-term use rather than a single-dose intervention.

What Steel Power Is

SteelPower is a capsule-form dietary supplement developed for adult men. The formula combines essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and botanical extracts in support of vitality, stamina, and circulation as part of a consistent daily health routine. Each bottle contains 30 capsules — a 30-day supply at the recommended one-capsule-per-day serving.

Steel Power is Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and formulated with natural ingredients. It does not involve mandatory subscription or autoship enrollment — each order processes as a one-time transaction unless a subscription is voluntarily selected at checkout.

Steel Power Supplement Facts Panel: Full Ingredient List

The following ingredients are drawn directly from the Steel Power Supplement Facts panel — the verified label document. Current formulation details are available at steelpower.shop.

Vitamin B3 (as Niacin) — 20mg | 125% Daily Value

Niacin is a B-complex vitamin with a well-established role in cellular energy metabolism and healthy circulation. It is a standard component in many male vitality formulas at supplemental doses. Each Steel Power serving delivers 125% of the recommended Daily Value.

Zinc (as Zinc Oxide) — 11mg | 100% Daily Value

Zinc is an essential trace mineral with documented roles in male hormonal health, immune function, and cellular processes. At 11mg per serving, Steel Power delivers 100% of the Daily Value for zinc.

Proprietary Blend — 570mg

The proprietary blend contributes six botanical and amino acid compounds. As a proprietary blend, individual per-ingredient amounts within the 570mg total are not disclosed on the label — a standard industry practice for formula protection.

L-Citrulline — An amino acid that supports nitric oxide production in the body. Nitric oxide plays a role in vasodilation and blood flow, and L-Citrulline is among the more researched amino acids used in performance-support formulas.

— An amino acid that supports nitric oxide production in the body. Nitric oxide plays a role in vasodilation and blood flow, and L-Citrulline is among the more researched amino acids used in performance-support formulas. L-Carnitine — An amino acid derivative that plays a role in fatty acid transport and mitochondrial energy production. L-Carnitine is a common ingredient in formulas designed to support physical energy and endurance.

— An amino acid derivative that plays a role in fatty acid transport and mitochondrial energy production. L-Carnitine is a common ingredient in formulas designed to support physical energy and endurance. Pine (Pinus pinaster) Bark Extract — A natural source of proanthocyanidins, a class of plant-based antioxidant compounds. Pine bark extract has a long history of traditional use in contexts related to vascular health and circulation.

— A natural source of proanthocyanidins, a class of plant-based antioxidant compounds. Pine bark extract has a long history of traditional use in contexts related to vascular health and circulation. Maca (Lepidium meyenii) Root Extract — An adaptogenic plant native to the Andes with traditional use for male vitality and stamina. Maca root is one of the more studied botanicals in the male performance supplement category.

— An adaptogenic plant native to the Andes with traditional use for male vitality and stamina. Maca root is one of the more studied botanicals in the male performance supplement category. Grape (Vitis vinifera) Skin Extract — A source of polyphenols and resveratrol, plant compounds associated with antioxidant activity and cardiovascular health support.

— A source of polyphenols and resveratrol, plant compounds associated with antioxidant activity and cardiovascular health support. Saffron (Crocus sativus) Stigmas Extract — Derived from the stigmas of the saffron flower. Saffron extract has a documented history of traditional use for mood and overall well-being and is an increasingly studied botanical in performance-support contexts.

Other ingredients: Hypromellose (Vegetable Capsule), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide.

View the current Steel Power offer (official Steel Power page)

Where to Buy Steel Power Through Official Channels

Consumer searches for where to buy Steel Power or Steel Power official website lead to steelpower.shop, the brand's direct purchase channel. Purchasing through the official website ensures access to the documented pricing, the 60-Day Satisfaction Promise, and Steel Power's customer support team.

Customer support is available through the official contact page at steelpower.shop or the information listed below. Support handles order inquiries, refund requests, shipping questions, and general product information.

Company: SteelPower

Address: 19655 E 35th Dr., Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011

Email: support@steelpower.shop

SMS Support: +1 844 460 5163

Steel Power Pricing and Package Options

The following pricing reflects package options listed on the Steel Power website. Current pricing and any available promotions should be confirmed at steelpower.shop before purchase, as offers may vary.

Package Bottles Supply Per Bottle Total Shipping Starter 2 60 Days $79 $158 Standard Standard 3 90 Days $69 $207 Free Extended Supply 6 180 Days $49 $294 Free

All orders default to one-time purchases. No mandatory subscription or recurring billing applies unless a subscription is voluntarily selected at checkout. Pricing is subject to change — current figures are always listed at steelpower.shop.

The 60-Day Satisfaction Promise: Conditions and Refund Process

Steel Power includes a 60-Day Satisfaction Promise on all purchases. Customers who are not satisfied within 60 days of the purchase date may initiate a refund by contacting Steel Power through the official contact page at steelpower.shop with the subject line "Refund Request – Order #____."

The refund process involves several documented steps and conditions worth reviewing before purchase:

RMA required: A Return Merchandise Authorization code must be obtained before shipping any return. Returns sent without a valid RMA are not accepted.

A Return Merchandise Authorization code must be obtained before shipping any return. Returns sent without a valid RMA are not accepted. Return window: Once an RMA is issued, all bottles — empty, full, or partial — along with any included bonus items, must be returned within seven calendar days using a trackable shipping method.

Once an RMA is issued, all bottles — empty, full, or partial — along with any included bonus items, must be returned within seven calendar days using a trackable shipping method. Return shipping costs: The customer is responsible for return shipping, except in cases where Steel Power shipped an incorrect or damaged item.

The customer is responsible for return shipping, except in cases where Steel Power shipped an incorrect or damaged item. Processing fee: Approved full refunds are subject to a return-processing fee of up to 20% of the order value, covering inspection, handling, and payment-processing costs.

Approved full refunds are subject to a return-processing fee of up to 20% of the order value, covering inspection, handling, and payment-processing costs. Partial refund option: An alternative partial refund with no return required may be offered at Steel Power's discretion.

An alternative partial refund with no return required may be offered at Steel Power's discretion. Processing timeline: Approved refunds are returned to the original payment method within five to ten business days of approval.

Full refund terms, including eligibility limits and the return address, are available at steelpower.shop/refund.html. Reviewing the complete policy before purchase is recommended.

View the current Steel Power offer (official Steel Power page)

Autoship, Shipping, and Return Considerations

Steel Power does not enroll customers in autoship or recurring billing by default. Each order is a one-time transaction. An optional subscription may be available at checkout for customers who prefer automated reorders — this is a voluntary selection, not a default enrollment.

Orders are processed within 24 to 48 hours. Standard domestic delivery estimates range from three to ten business days depending on location. Free shipping applies to three-bottle and six-bottle orders. Tracking information is sent by email after shipment. Steel Power ships Monday through Friday, excluding weekends and U.S. public holidays.

In the event of an incorrect or damaged order, Steel Power provides a prepaid return label. For all other returns, trackable shipping is the customer's responsibility. The return address is: Steel Power, 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011.

Safety Information and Who Should Consult a Healthcare Professional

Steel Power is intended for adult men 18 years of age and older. It is not appropriate for individuals under 18, pregnant women, or nursing mothers.

Anyone with an existing medical condition or taking prescription medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new dietary supplement. Steel Power is a dietary supplement — not a prescription medication — and is not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Individual responses to dietary supplements vary. Results depend on factors including age, overall health, lifestyle habits, and consistency of use. No specific outcome is guaranteed. The recommended serving is one capsule daily with water, taken at a consistent time each day. Exceeding the recommended dose is not advised. For best outcomes, consistent daily use over 30 to 90 days is suggested.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Steel Power?

Steel Power is a male performance dietary supplement in capsule form, designed for adult men seeking daily support for vitality, stamina, and circulation. Each bottle contains 30 capsules at a one-capsule-per-day serving. It is available at steelpower.shop.

What ingredients are in Steel Power?

The Supplement Facts panel lists Vitamin B3 (Niacin) at 20mg, Zinc (as Zinc Oxide) at 11mg, and a 570mg Proprietary Blend containing L-Citrulline, L-Carnitine, Pine Bark Extract, Maca Root Extract, Grape Skin Extract, and Saffron Extract. Capsule and processing ingredients are Hypromellose, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, and Silicon Dioxide.

Where can Steel Power be purchased?

Steel Power is available through the official website at steelpower.shop. Customer support is available through the contact page on the official website.

Does Steel Power involve a subscription?

No mandatory subscription or autoship applies. All purchases default to one-time transactions. A voluntary subscription option may be available at checkout.

What does the 60-day guarantee require?

Customers must contact Steel Power to obtain a Return Merchandise Authorization code before returning any product. All bottles must be returned within seven days of RMA issuance using trackable shipping. Approved full refunds are subject to a return-processing fee of up to 20% of the order value. A partial refund with no return required may be offered as an alternative. Complete terms are at steelpower.shop/refund.html.

Who should not take Steel Power?

Steel Power is not for individuals under 18, pregnant women, or nursing mothers. Anyone managing a medical condition or taking prescription medications should consult a healthcare professional before use.

How long before results may be noticed?

Individual results vary. Consistent daily use over 30 to 90 days is suggested for best outcomes. No specific result or timeline is guaranteed.

Summary

Consumer searches for Steel Power reviews, Steel Power complaints, and Steel Power scam reflect routine pre-purchase verification behavior — the kind any informed buyer does before committing to a supplement. Steel Power is a daily-use male performance dietary supplement available at steelpower.shop. The formula contains eight verified ingredients from the Supplement Facts panel: Vitamin B3, Zinc, L-Citrulline, L-Carnitine, Pine Bark Extract, Maca Root Extract, Grape Skin Extract, and Saffron Extract. It is sold without mandatory autoship, with a Non-GMO and Gluten-Free formula. A 60-Day Satisfaction Promise applies to all purchases, with refund conditions and return procedures fully documented at steelpower.shop/refund.html. Current pricing, package options, and availability are listed at steelpower.shop.

View the current Steel Power offer (official Steel Power page)

Additional Steel Power Coverage

Steel Power Male Enhancement Support: Ingredient and Claims Overview

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Steel Power is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steel Power is a dietary supplement. Individual results may vary. Consistent daily use as part of a healthy lifestyle is recommended. No specific outcome is guaranteed.

Steel Power may not be available in all regions. Current availability and shipping eligibility are listed at steelpower.shop.

Pricing, package options, and promotional offers are subject to change without notice. Confirm current pricing at steelpower.shop before purchase.

Marketing Disclosure: This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Steel Power. See full terms and conditions at steelpower.shop.