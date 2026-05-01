AOQUN Showcases Patented Industrial Brush Solutions at 139th Canton Fair, Positioning Chinese Manufacturing in Global High-End Supply Chains

GUANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AOQUN Brush , a specialized industrial brush manufacturer and national-level “Little Giant” enterprise, attracted buyers from more than 60 countries at the 139th Canton Fair with its patented brush solutions for automotive manufacturing, industrial robotics, and advanced equipment. The company’s appearance in the Advanced Manufacturing Zone highlighted the growing role of Chinese precision components in global high-end supply chains.

A Quality Moat Built on 124 Patents

AOQUN Brush is a national-level "Little Giant" enterprise and a Tier-1 supplier for 20 Fortune Global 500 companies. As a specialized industrial brush manufacturer, the company holds 124 intellectual property rights.





Leveraging over 20 years of expertise, AOQUN integrates AI-driven filament density optimization into every customized industrial brush design. Every brush leaving the factory undergoes millisecond-level data comparison, with full-link quality control ensuring consistent performance across every batch.





Empowering Automotive and Intelligent Manufacturing





In the automotive sector, AOQUN’s custom industrial brush solutions—patented for their precision and wear resistance—achieve fine polishing for 1mm apertures and endure 1 million high-frequency friction cycles. Compared to traditional methods, cleaning efficiency is improved by 90%, saving 20% in labor hours with a yield rate of 99.96%.

For the smart equipment sector, AOQUN provides flexible industrial brush solutions tailored for industrial robots. Featuring modular design and precision manufacturing, these brushes offer high elasticity and resistance to extreme environments, serving as "invisible critical components" in advanced manufacturing.





Agile Delivery for the Global Supply Chain

Equipped with 100 sets of advanced smart manufacturing equipment and a Class 100,000 cleanroom, AOQUN supports Agile Customization: solution design in 1 day, prototyping in 3 days, and mass production in 7 days.

By offering dedicated production lines for VIP clients, AOQUN has become a preferred industrial brush manufacturer for global partners. From the Canton Fair to the rest of the world, AOQUN is ensuring the "Chinese Brush" becomes a standard component in the global high-end industrial chain.