Representatives from More Than 40 Countries Discuss New Models of Global Growth in Moscow

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2nd Open Dialogue "The Future of the World: A New Platform for Global Growth" took place in Russia, bringing together experts and young researchers from more than 40 countries who proposed ideas on the development of the economy, technology, education, and the environment. The key unifying principle of the event was a focus on people, international cooperation, and the search for new models of global growth through dialogue and the practical implementation of ideas. The large-scale three-day program at the Russia National Centre has concluded, combining expert discussions, presentations by authors of the best essays from around the world, and informal communication with experts.





According to the official remarks, the Open Dialogue has achieved a global footprint that covers the entire planet.

"Experts, business leaders, and researchers from 120 countries took part in the essay and creative works competition, including representatives from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Australia, North and South America. All authors and researchers, with diverse experiences and perspectives, were united by a strong and bold idea: to form a shared understanding of the future — the future of a world entering an era of profound structural change. It is evident that no country can develop in isolation, at the expense of other states or to their detriment. Furthermore, modern global challenges require a joint response and collective efforts. This means that the model of global development will be sustainable and fair only if it is based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, and takes into account the interests of all countries," the honorary guest of the event stated.

According to the Russian leader, a multipolar architecture of global development is being formed before our eyes. Within it, an important role is played by states that understand and value national sovereignty.

The results of the large-scale event were summarized by Russian economist Maxim Oreshkin: "Russia, in a number of areas, is an advanced country in terms of the development of digital platform solutions. Our approach is one of joint development. When Russian digital platforms enter other countries' markets, they bring data localization, local partner involvement, training for local personnel, and the development of their own competencies in platform solution development. Russia comes to develop together, not to collect colonial rent from countries that lack access to technological solutions. We are in favor of developing together."

Maxim Oreshkin noted that the reach of the Open Dialogue will continue to grow each year. According to him, significant attention is being paid to the stage of implementing the ideas proposed in the essays. A mentorship format has been introduced — Russian businesses and international companies are beginning to work with essayists, involve them in their projects, and help bring their ideas to life.

At the 2nd Open Dialogue, the best essay authors were identified in four areas: "Investing in People," "Investing in Connectivity," "Investing in Technology," and "Investing in the Environment."

The winner in the "Investing in Technology" track was Aya Arfaoui, a student of Mohammed V University in Rabat, Morocco. She raised the issue of the digital sovereignty of developing countries. According to her, international institutions do not provide sufficient influence in regulating the digital space.

Solomon Gardie, a postgraduate student at Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, became the winner in the "Investing in Connectivity" track. His essay focused on connectivity and the mobility of sovereign data. He proposed a system in which data is processed and anonymized before cross-border transfer, and only in this form can it be used for the common good. He also noted that, within cooperation in the BRICS+ framework, one of the first areas could be healthcare, particularly epidemiological monitoring and disease control.

In the "Investing in the Environment" track, the winner was Soumya Bhowmick, a research fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (India). In his presentation, he stated that for almost 100 years, the world has focused on measuring GDP, which does not reflect a country's real wealth.

The winner of the "Investing in People" track was Lubinda Haabazoka from Zambia. In his speech, he noted that for real convergence among countries of the Global South, not only declarations of multipolarity are needed, but also practical changes in key systems of interaction — primarily in education, which directly affects opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The future should be built around the individual, their health, agency, and a long, meaningful life, rather than around technologies and outdated systems, believes Dr. Selina Neri, co-founder, CEO, and dean of Future Readiness Academy (UAE), and an expert of the 2nd Open Dialogue in the "Investing in People" track. According to her, this requires new approaches to education, work, and technology development that focus on human flourishing, sovereignty, and the practical implementation of ideas rather than copying ineffective models.

More than 1,600 authors from all continents submitted their works to participate in the 2nd Open Dialogue. Seventy-five essay authors hold academic degrees. The conclusions drawn from the discussions will be reviewed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and will be reflected in its business program. Essayists and experts will also be engaged in activities within the BRICS platform and involved in preparations for the Russia–Africa Summit.

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