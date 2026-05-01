VideoTutor Surpasses 50 Million TikTok Views, Signals Shift in AI Education from "Giving Answers" to "Generating Instruction"

Gen Z-founded AI tutoring startup, backed by $11M seed round, draws enterprise interest from Tencent and Xiaotiancai as viral momentum meets B2B demand

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VideoTutor, an AI tutoring startup founded by Gen Z entrepreneurs, today announced that VideoTutor-related content has surpassed 50 million cumulative views on TikTok, driven largely by organic student sharing. The milestone follows the company's previously announced $11 million seed round from investors including YZi Labs, Baidu Ventures, and Amino Capital.

Unlike conventional AI education tools that return text-based answers to student queries, VideoTutor generates on-demand instructional videos — complete with animated graphs, geometric constructions, formula breakdowns, and real-time voice interaction — designed to teach concepts rather than simply supply solutions.





Reimagining the AI Tutoring Experience

"AI tutoring shouldn't end with response generation," said Kai Zhao, co-founder of VideoTutor. "If a model can turn a question into a visual explanation, a dynamic walkthrough, and a real-time conversation, the product starts to feel less like a homework helper and more like a teacher."

VideoTutor's approach draws on Manim, the open-source animation engine used widely for mathematical and technical explainers. Traditionally, producing such animations required creators to manually write code, tune visual scenes, and record narration. VideoTutor automates this process end-to-end — taking a student's question, structuring a teaching explanation, generating visual components, and delivering a narrated video lesson in real time.

Students can also interrupt lessons mid-stream, ask follow-up questions, and request alternative explanations — replicating the adaptive back-and-forth of a human tutor.

Viral Adoption Meets Enterprise Demand

The product's TikTok traction has been driven by students sharing visual lesson experiences across subjects including trigonometry, geometry, and physics — categories where visual demonstration has historically been difficult to spread on social platforms. The organic virality has in turn attracted institutional interest.

VideoTutor reports receiving purchase and deployment inquiries from major education ecosystem customers including Tencent Group and Xiaotiancai, as well as API integration requests from more than 1,000 organizations. The company has also received interest from tutoring institutions in overseas markets, including India, where high-stakes exam preparation systems such as the JEE create strong demand for visual, interactive instruction.





Positioning for the Next Phase of EdTech

The company's dual traction — consumer virality alongside enterprise partnership demand — positions VideoTutor as potential infrastructure for a broader generation of education products. Its architecture, combining on-demand instructional video generation, real-time voice interaction, and adaptive visual explanation, is designed to integrate across educational settings including smart learning hardware, content platforms, and institutional tutoring systems.

"Large models have made text-based tutoring faster and cheaper," said Zhao. "But they've also made many products feel the same. We're trying to push that interaction one step further — developing the explanation itself, not just the answer."

About VideoTutor

VideoTutor is an AI tutoring platform that generates real-time visual instructional videos in response to student questions. Founded by Gen Z entrepreneurs and backed by YZi Labs, Baidu Ventures, and Amino Capital, VideoTutor is redefining AI education by moving from answer retrieval toward dynamic, video-based instruction. For more information, visit https://videotutor.io/en

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Hermione

Position in the company: Marketing & Operations Director

Official email id: hermione@videotutor.io

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