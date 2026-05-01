Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Approaches $1.1M Raised as XRP Price Prediction Targets $10 Amid Las Vegas Conference Buzz

MONACO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe is approaching the $1.1 million presale milestone as Stage 15 continues at $0.01602, pushing the project deeper into its Q2 launch window ahead of the exchange debut. The move comes as XRP Las Vegas 2026 puts XRP back in focus, with conference buzz reviving the longer-term $10 target debate around the token.





XRP remains one of crypto’s strongest payments narratives, but its upside still depends on larger external catalysts building over time. AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where the presale is still open, the next price reset is approaching, and buyers are positioning before wider exchange access begins.

Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Approaches $1.1M Raised While The XRP Price Prediction Confirms The Bull Case

AlphaPepe’s move toward $1.1 million gives the presale another major milestone before launch. The project has already raised more than $1 million, passed 8,100 holders, and kept Stage 15 live at $0.01602 while the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo continues to attract active users. That is the kind of milestone stack retail buyers watch when a presale starts shifting from early discovery into late-entry pressure.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Each stage transition removes the previous entry and pushes AlphaPepe closer to public trading. Moving toward $1.1 million is not just another update. It is another sign that the current entry window is narrowing.

XRP remains the blue-chip benchmark in this setup. XRP Las Vegas runs April 30 to May 1 in Las Vegas and has brought Ripple leadership, builders, and the broader XRP community into the same spotlight, helping revive long-cycle upside discussion. The $10 XRP target is still ambitious, but conference momentum, ETF discussion, and institutional attention keep the larger bull case alive even if the move would still require sustained demand over time. XRP’s live market cap is around $84.6 billion at a price near $1.37 , which shows how large the move to $10 would be.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics. They enter while the presale structure is still active and hold exposure before the exchange window opens.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

AlphaPepe is not entering Stage 15 as a basic meme presale. AlphaSwap, built by a Shibarium developer, is already live as a demo and has passed 1,000 active users. That gives AlphaPepe product proof before the presale closes, while most early-stage launches still ask buyers to wait for future delivery.

AlphaSwap is not just built for meme coin launches. It is a broader AI-powered swap and pre-trade intelligence layer for crypto traders, using contract screening, whale tracking, and risk signals before users enter a position. The point is simple: AlphaPepe is not only selling a meme narrative. It is putting a live AI DEX demo in front of buyers before exchange trading begins.

The BlockSAFU 10/10 audit score adds the contract-confidence layer. The audit analysed every line of contract code, giving AlphaPepe a cleaner security story before public trading. In a market where weak contracts, fake utility, and delayed roadmaps still drain retail liquidity, AlphaPepe is stacking presale momentum, live demo traction, holder growth, audit strength, and exchange timing in the same window.

That is the real contrast with XRP. XRP may still have a path toward $10 if conference attention turns into stronger adoption, regulatory progress, and larger institutional demand, but it is already a widely discovered asset. AlphaPepe is still earlier, still before listing, and still before the market decides what the token is worth.

Conclusion

XRP may still have a real long-cycle path toward $10 if institutional participation keeps growing and the broader market stays supportive. But XRP is already a large-cap asset. Its upside depends on outside catalysts continuing to line up over time. AlphaPepe is earlier. It is still before listing, before wider discovery, before the first public candle, and before the market gets to decide what the token is worth.

That is why the move toward $1.1 million matters. AlphaPepe has raised more than $1 million, passed 8,100 holders, pushed AlphaSwap beyond 1,000 demo users, and kept a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit in place while Stage 15 stays live at $0.01602. XRP gives buyers the blue-chip breakout trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 15 is live now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

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FAQs

What is AlphaPepe's current presale status?

AlphaPepe is approaching $1.1 million raised with 8,100+ holders. Stage 15 is live at $0.01602, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 1,000 users, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching.

Can XRP reach $10 after the Las Vegas conference?

The $10 XRP target is back in discussion during XRP Las Vegas 2026, but it remains ambitious. It would require strong institutional demand, broader adoption, and sustained market support over time.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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