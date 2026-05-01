Young Artists from China and U.S. Collaborate on Innovative Program at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of 20 young musicians from China, the United States, and several other countries recently performed at Carnegie Hall in a program focused on cross-cultural collaboration and musical innovation. Presented by Lincoln Square Music Management & Consulting INC, the event showcased a unique integration of classical music traditions with modern AI-assisted composition techniques.





Participants of the Lincoln Square Music Management & Consulting INC program at Carnegie Hall.

The program brought together students from renowned institutions, including The Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, and the Central Conservatory of Music. Over several weeks, these young artists participated in rehearsals and workshops designed to foster mutual understanding through the shared language of music.

"Culture is enriched through the process of sharing and creation," said Tiehan Pan, President of Lincoln Square Music Management & Consulting INC. "By working together on shared artistic goals, these young people are developing the skills necessary for global collaboration in the arts."

Integrating Tradition and Modern Tools

The performance included the debut of an original work by 13-year-old Chinese-American student Olivia Wu. Her piece, "White Horse" (白马), was developed with the assistance of an AI composition tool from the Chinese technology firm LSQ. The project demonstrated how contemporary digital tools can be used to complement traditional musical training and creative expression.





The AI composition tool used by students to explore new creative possibilities.

The program’s approach treated technology as a practical resource for the modern musician. For the participants, using AI was a natural extension of their educational experience, allowing them to explore how cultural heritage and digital innovation can coexist in a creative framework.

The Value of Mentorship and Shared Learning

Under the guidance of experienced mentors such as Joan Dornemann and Peiwen Chen, the students explored various musical traditions and stylistic approaches. The collaborative process allowed them to navigate different educational backgrounds and build professional relationships based on mutual respect.





Peiwen Chen discussing musical interpretation with students during a rehearsal.

"Music provides a natural platform for people to connect and learn from one another," noted Peiwen Chen. "In these sessions, students from different backgrounds find common ground through rhythm, melody, and shared effort."

Supporting Future Cultural Exchange

The event highlights the potential for sustained cultural exchange through education and the arts. By providing opportunities for young people from China and the United States to collaborate, programs like those led by Lincoln Square Music Management & Consulting INC contribute to a more connected international artistic community.





Olivia Wu, a participant in the collaborative program at Carnegie Hall.

As the program concludes, the participants take with them not only the experience of performing at a world-class venue but also a deeper understanding of the value of international cooperation and artistic innovation.

About Lincoln Square Music Management & Consulting INC:

Lincoln Square Music Management & Consulting INC is dedicated to fostering international cultural understanding through high-level musical training and collaborative performance opportunities for emerging artists from diverse backgrounds.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Lincoln Square Music Management & Consulting INC

Contact Person: Tiehan Pan

Contact Email: Office@lsqmusic.com

Website: https://lsqmusic.com/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Lincoln Square Music Management & Consulting INC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca2b5918-58b4-4e19-99e8-ace3fad664d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc39e985-a4e4-408f-ba8c-9a863a16518d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a24cbb84-9393-490d-85e1-2e5444505c14

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1beb019a-507f-46b1-a3c8-0cef926ed4ea