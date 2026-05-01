Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts reports first quarter 2026 results

Utrecht, 1 May 2026



In the first quarter Aalberts realised EUR 772 million revenue, which translates into 2.8% organic revenue growth compared to the first quarter of last year. We realised EUR 109.7 million EBITA or 14.2% EBITA margin.



We report positive organic growth and improved EBITA margin in our three segments. Our added value margin remained at a good level and we mitigated the potential impact of geopolitical uncertainties.



Stéphane Simonetta, CEO commented: “It is encouraging to see that our business development initiatives started to enable us to get back to positive organic growth, and that our operations excellence initiatives supported an improved EBITA margin in our three segments. We continue the disciplined execution of our key initiatives, and I am pleased with the three acquisitions last year to rebalance our portfolio and geographical presence, as they are contributing positively to our results while integration is progressing well.



Based on current market conditions we expect improvements on organic revenue growth and EBITA margin in 2026. We will continue to deploy our strategic actions as per our ‘thrive 2030’ strategy.”



share buyback

In the first quarter, a cumulative total of 994,341 shares was repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of EUR 31,257,146. Visit aalberts.com/sbb for the weekly progress overview.



contact

+31 (0)30 3079 302 (from 8:00 am CEST)

investors@aalberts.com



regulated information

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