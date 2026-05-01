LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

1 May 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 24 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 3,991 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 395.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 403.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 400.028940





Date of purchase: 27 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 44,070 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 398.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 402.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 400.824904





Date of purchase: 28 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 399.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 405.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 402.283250





Date of purchase: 29 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 3,213 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 393.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 401.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 398.657174





Date of purchase: 30 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 17,036 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 393.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 403.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 399.721912

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,966,513 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,032,974 have voting rights and 3,314,829 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 215 399.000 24/04/2026 08:00:38 LSE 215 402.500 24/04/2026 08:16:56 LSE 446 403.000 24/04/2026 08:20:04 LSE 247 395.000 24/04/2026 09:53:22 LSE 204 397.000 24/04/2026 12:09:00 LSE 215 398.000 24/04/2026 12:11:00 LSE 215 399.000 24/04/2026 12:12:19 LSE 132 402.000 24/04/2026 12:32:59 LSE 719 402.000 24/04/2026 12:32:59 LSE 250 401.000 24/04/2026 12:39:52 LSE 215 399.500 24/04/2026 13:58:07 LSE 230 399.000 24/04/2026 14:51:45 LSE 124 398.500 24/04/2026 15:55:00 LSE 92 398.500 24/04/2026 15:55:00 LSE 215 399.000 24/04/2026 16:00:53 LSE 3 399.500 24/04/2026 16:06:15 LSE 254 399.500 24/04/2026 16:06:15 LSE 217 398.500 27/04/2026 08:43:01 LSE 718 399.000 27/04/2026 09:03:35 LSE 215 399.000 27/04/2026 09:04:39 LSE 156 402.000 27/04/2026 12:03:48 LSE 217 402.000 27/04/2026 12:03:48 LSE 305 402.000 27/04/2026 12:49:09 LSE 107 400.500 27/04/2026 13:38:21 LSE 134 400.500 27/04/2026 13:38:21 LSE 99 400.500 27/04/2026 13:38:21 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:41:57 LSE 82 400.500 27/04/2026 13:41:57 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:41:57 LSE 192 400.500 27/04/2026 13:41:57 LSE 13 400.500 27/04/2026 13:41:57 LSE 100 400.500 27/04/2026 13:41:57 LSE 100 400.500 27/04/2026 13:51:48 LSE 187 400.500 27/04/2026 13:56:11 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:56:16 LSE 116 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:00 LSE 116 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:00 LSE 168 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:01 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:01 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:01 LSE 1 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:25 LSE 399 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:37 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:41 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:41 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:41 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:41 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:41 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:41 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:41 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:41 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:41 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:41 LSE 377 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:41 LSE 23 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:46 LSE 911 400.500 27/04/2026 13:59:46 LSE 150 400.500 27/04/2026 14:02:31 LSE 250 400.500 27/04/2026 14:09:54 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 14:09:54 LSE 349 400.500 27/04/2026 14:09:54 LSE 219 399.500 27/04/2026 14:10:06 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 14:29:08 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 14:29:08 LSE 216 401.500 27/04/2026 14:44:37 LSE 97 400.500 27/04/2026 14:48:56 LSE 303 400.500 27/04/2026 14:48:56 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 14:48:56 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 14:48:56 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 14:48:56 LSE 125 400.500 27/04/2026 14:49:57 LSE 100 400.500 27/04/2026 14:49:57 LSE 175 400.500 27/04/2026 14:50:15 LSE 1 400.500 27/04/2026 14:50:25 LSE 358 400.500 27/04/2026 14:51:09 LSE 41 400.500 27/04/2026 14:51:43 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 14:51:43 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 14:51:43 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 14:51:43 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 14:51:43 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 14:51:44 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 15:08:02 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 15:08:02 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 15:08:02 LSE 100 400.500 27/04/2026 15:08:02 LSE 300 400.500 27/04/2026 15:08:02 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 15:08:03 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 15:08:03 LSE 215 400.500 27/04/2026 15:08:03 LSE 185 400.500 27/04/2026 15:08:15 LSE 92 400.500 27/04/2026 15:08:15 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 15:08:22 LSE 979 400.500 27/04/2026 15:08:22 LSE 400 400.500 27/04/2026 15:09:02 LSE 129 400.500 27/04/2026 15:09:02 LSE 288 401.000 27/04/2026 15:40:51 LSE 300 401.000 27/04/2026 15:51:35 LSE 100 401.000 27/04/2026 15:51:35 LSE 366 401.000 27/04/2026 15:51:35 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 15:52:36 LSE 20 401.000 27/04/2026 15:52:36 LSE 66 401.000 27/04/2026 16:02:43 LSE 334 401.000 27/04/2026 16:02:43 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:02:43 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 745 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 745 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 184 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 216 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 584 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 745 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 161 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 239 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 161 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 216 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 184 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 216 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 384 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:51 LSE 235 401.000 27/04/2026 16:04:52 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:10:09 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:10:09 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:10:09 LSE 400 401.000 27/04/2026 16:10:09 LSE 300 401.000 27/04/2026 16:11:13 LSE 1 401.000 27/04/2026 16:12:14 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:21:56 LSE 644 401.500 27/04/2026 16:21:56 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:21:57 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:02 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:02 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:02 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:02 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:02 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:02 LSE 121 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:02 LSE 279 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:02 LSE 121 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:02 LSE 378 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:02 LSE 22 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:17 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:17 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:17 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:17 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:17 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:17 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:17 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:17 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:17 LSE 400 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:17 LSE 378 401.500 27/04/2026 16:22:17 LSE 216 401.000 28/04/2026 08:04:03 LSE 386 400.000 28/04/2026 08:28:07 LSE 222 400.000 28/04/2026 09:01:15 LSE 233 399.000 28/04/2026 09:05:00 LSE 845 402.000 28/04/2026 09:45:12 LSE 115 403.500 28/04/2026 10:00:19 LSE 201 403.500 28/04/2026 10:00:19 LSE 392 405.000 28/04/2026 10:34:33 LSE 1021 404.000 28/04/2026 10:39:51 LSE 626 403.500 28/04/2026 10:39:52 LSE 557 404.500 28/04/2026 12:03:40 LSE 10 401.000 28/04/2026 13:11:32 LSE 304 401.000 28/04/2026 13:11:32 LSE 216 400.500 28/04/2026 13:37:31 LSE 234 400.500 28/04/2026 13:54:10 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:07:00 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 465 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 370 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 370 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 204 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 196 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 204 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 196 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 204 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 196 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 60 401.000 28/04/2026 14:13:57 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 14:41:37 LSE 170 402.500 28/04/2026 14:41:37 LSE 100 402.500 28/04/2026 14:41:37 LSE 260 403.000 28/04/2026 14:50:56 LSE 220 403.500 28/04/2026 14:59:17 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:11:22 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:11:22 LSE 84 403.000 28/04/2026 15:11:22 LSE 162 403.000 28/04/2026 15:11:22 LSE 54 403.000 28/04/2026 15:11:22 LSE 184 403.000 28/04/2026 15:11:22 LSE 79 403.000 28/04/2026 15:13:19 LSE 321 403.000 28/04/2026 15:13:19 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:13:19 LSE 152 403.000 28/04/2026 15:13:19 LSE 248 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:00 LSE 293 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:00 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:00 LSE 284 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:00 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:00 LSE 398 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:00 LSE 2 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:00 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:00 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:00 LSE 253 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:00 LSE 147 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:00 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:01 LSE 47 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:02 LSE 353 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:07 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:07 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:07 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:07 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:08 LSE 327 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:08 LSE 73 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:08 LSE 354 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:08 LSE 46 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:08 LSE 400 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:08 LSE 119 403.000 28/04/2026 15:16:27 LSE 281 403.000 28/04/2026 15:34:07 LSE 100 403.000 28/04/2026 15:34:07 LSE 62 403.000 28/04/2026 15:34:07 LSE 263 402.500 28/04/2026 15:42:04 LSE 159 402.500 28/04/2026 15:42:04 LSE 564 402.500 28/04/2026 15:42:04 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:42:04 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:42:04 LSE 100 402.500 28/04/2026 15:42:04 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:42:45 LSE 255 402.500 28/04/2026 15:42:45 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 197 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 197 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 203 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 317 402.500 28/04/2026 15:43:15 LSE 244 401.000 28/04/2026 15:49:45 LSE 100 402.000 28/04/2026 16:01:47 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:08 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:09 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:09 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:10 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:10 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:13 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:02:13 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:03:47 LSE 497 402.500 28/04/2026 16:03:47 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:03:58 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:03:58 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:03:58 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:03:58 LSE 100 402.500 28/04/2026 16:03:58 LSE 300 402.500 28/04/2026 16:03:58 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:03:58 LSE 400 402.500 28/04/2026 16:03:58 LSE 88 402.500 28/04/2026 16:03:58 LSE 94 401.500 29/04/2026 08:33:59 LSE 138 401.500 29/04/2026 08:33:59 LSE 160 401.500 29/04/2026 08:33:59 LSE 216 400.500 29/04/2026 08:43:36 LSE 748 400.000 29/04/2026 09:06:21 LSE 285 401.500 29/04/2026 10:45:14 LSE 216 399.500 29/04/2026 13:13:46 LSE 371 398.500 29/04/2026 13:22:55 LSE 216 396.500 29/04/2026 14:23:22 LSE 221 395.500 29/04/2026 14:39:40 LSE 22 393.000 29/04/2026 15:01:15 LSE 239 394.000 29/04/2026 15:45:37 LSE 287 395.000 29/04/2026 16:01:46 LSE 46 393.000 30/04/2026 08:01:30 LSE 240 393.000 30/04/2026 08:01:30 LSE 104 393.000 30/04/2026 08:01:30 LSE 218 395.500 30/04/2026 08:15:40 LSE 203 395.000 30/04/2026 08:40:42 LSE 247 395.000 30/04/2026 08:40:42 LSE 440 395.500 30/04/2026 08:45:47 LSE 343 394.500 30/04/2026 08:50:54 LSE 218 396.500 30/04/2026 10:08:07 LSE 331 395.500 30/04/2026 10:25:08 LSE 267 395.500 30/04/2026 10:25:08 LSE 469 397.500 30/04/2026 11:14:41 LSE 218 398.500 30/04/2026 12:03:01 LSE 286 398.500 30/04/2026 12:21:27 LSE 507 400.000 30/04/2026 13:16:08 LSE 326 400.000 30/04/2026 13:16:08 LSE 10 399.000 30/04/2026 13:44:07 LSE 19 399.000 30/04/2026 13:44:07 LSE 194 399.000 30/04/2026 13:44:07 LSE 860 400.500 30/04/2026 14:30:17 LSE 218 400.500 30/04/2026 14:34:15 LSE 170 400.000 30/04/2026 14:47:31 LSE 1067 400.000 30/04/2026 14:50:11 LSE 658 399.500 30/04/2026 15:00:08 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:18 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:18 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:18 LSE 14 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:18 LSE 27 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:18 LSE 359 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:18 LSE 41 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:18 LSE 386 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:18 LSE 14 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:18 LSE 386 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:18 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:18 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:18 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:19 LSE 794 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:28 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:28 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:24:28 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:25:12 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:25:35 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:26:00 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:26:00 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:26:00 LSE 400 401.000 30/04/2026 15:26:00 LSE 100 401.000 30/04/2026 15:26:00 LSE 216 400.500 30/04/2026 15:33:52 LSE 461 400.500 30/04/2026 15:33:52 LSE 14 402.000 30/04/2026 16:02:38 LSE 26 402.000 30/04/2026 16:02:38 LSE 199 402.000 30/04/2026 16:02:38 LSE 161 402.000 30/04/2026 16:03:10 LSE 33 402.000 30/04/2026 16:03:10 LSE 234 402.000 30/04/2026 16:03:10 LSE 312 403.500 30/04/2026 16:17:23 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu



Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800



H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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