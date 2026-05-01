Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
1 May 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:24 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:3,991
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):395.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):403.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):400.028940


Date of purchase:27 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:44,070
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):398.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):402.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):400.824904


Date of purchase:28 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):399.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):405.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):402.283250


Date of purchase:29 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:3,213
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):393.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):401.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):398.657174


Date of purchase:30 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:17,036
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):393.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):403.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):399.721912

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,966,513 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,032,974 have voting rights and 3,314,829 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
215399.00024/04/2026 08:00:38LSE  
215402.50024/04/2026 08:16:56LSE  
446403.00024/04/2026 08:20:04LSE  
247395.00024/04/2026 09:53:22LSE  
204397.00024/04/2026 12:09:00LSE  
215398.00024/04/2026 12:11:00LSE  
215399.00024/04/2026 12:12:19LSE  
132402.00024/04/2026 12:32:59LSE  
719402.00024/04/2026 12:32:59LSE  
250401.00024/04/2026 12:39:52LSE  
215399.50024/04/2026 13:58:07LSE  
230399.00024/04/2026 14:51:45LSE  
124398.50024/04/2026 15:55:00LSE  
92398.50024/04/2026 15:55:00LSE  
215399.00024/04/2026 16:00:53LSE  
3399.50024/04/2026 16:06:15LSE  
254399.50024/04/2026 16:06:15LSE  
217398.50027/04/2026 08:43:01LSE  
718399.00027/04/2026 09:03:35LSE  
215399.00027/04/2026 09:04:39LSE  
156402.00027/04/2026 12:03:48LSE  
217402.00027/04/2026 12:03:48LSE  
305402.00027/04/2026 12:49:09LSE  
107400.50027/04/2026 13:38:21LSE  
134400.50027/04/2026 13:38:21LSE  
99400.50027/04/2026 13:38:21LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:41:57LSE  
82400.50027/04/2026 13:41:57LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:41:57LSE  
192400.50027/04/2026 13:41:57LSE  
13400.50027/04/2026 13:41:57LSE  
100400.50027/04/2026 13:41:57LSE  
100400.50027/04/2026 13:51:48LSE  
187400.50027/04/2026 13:56:11LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:56:16LSE  
116400.50027/04/2026 13:59:00LSE  
116400.50027/04/2026 13:59:00LSE  
168400.50027/04/2026 13:59:01LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:59:01LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:59:01LSE  
1400.50027/04/2026 13:59:25LSE  
399400.50027/04/2026 13:59:37LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:59:41LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:59:41LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:59:41LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:59:41LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:59:41LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:59:41LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:59:41LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:59:41LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:59:41LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 13:59:41LSE  
377400.50027/04/2026 13:59:41LSE  
23400.50027/04/2026 13:59:46LSE  
911400.50027/04/2026 13:59:46LSE  
150400.50027/04/2026 14:02:31LSE  
250400.50027/04/2026 14:09:54LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 14:09:54LSE  
349400.50027/04/2026 14:09:54LSE  
219399.50027/04/2026 14:10:06LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 14:29:08LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 14:29:08LSE  
216401.50027/04/2026 14:44:37LSE  
97400.50027/04/2026 14:48:56LSE  
303400.50027/04/2026 14:48:56LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 14:48:56LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 14:48:56LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 14:48:56LSE  
125400.50027/04/2026 14:49:57LSE  
100400.50027/04/2026 14:49:57LSE  
175400.50027/04/2026 14:50:15LSE  
1400.50027/04/2026 14:50:25LSE  
358400.50027/04/2026 14:51:09LSE  
41400.50027/04/2026 14:51:43LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 14:51:43LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 14:51:43LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 14:51:43LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 14:51:43LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 14:51:44LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 15:08:02LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 15:08:02LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 15:08:02LSE  
100400.50027/04/2026 15:08:02LSE  
300400.50027/04/2026 15:08:02LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 15:08:03LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 15:08:03LSE  
215400.50027/04/2026 15:08:03LSE  
185400.50027/04/2026 15:08:15LSE  
92400.50027/04/2026 15:08:15LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 15:08:22LSE  
979400.50027/04/2026 15:08:22LSE  
400400.50027/04/2026 15:09:02LSE  
129400.50027/04/2026 15:09:02LSE  
288401.00027/04/2026 15:40:51LSE  
300401.00027/04/2026 15:51:35LSE  
100401.00027/04/2026 15:51:35LSE  
366401.00027/04/2026 15:51:35LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 15:52:36LSE  
20401.00027/04/2026 15:52:36LSE  
66401.00027/04/2026 16:02:43LSE  
334401.00027/04/2026 16:02:43LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:02:43LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
745401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
745401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
184401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
216401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
584401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
745401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
161401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
239401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
161401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
216401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
184401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
216401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
384401.00027/04/2026 16:04:51LSE  
235401.00027/04/2026 16:04:52LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:10:09LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:10:09LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:10:09LSE  
400401.00027/04/2026 16:10:09LSE  
300401.00027/04/2026 16:11:13LSE  
1401.00027/04/2026 16:12:14LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:21:56LSE  
644401.50027/04/2026 16:21:56LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:21:57LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:02LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:02LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:02LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:02LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:02LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:02LSE  
121401.50027/04/2026 16:22:02LSE  
279401.50027/04/2026 16:22:02LSE  
121401.50027/04/2026 16:22:02LSE  
378401.50027/04/2026 16:22:02LSE  
22401.50027/04/2026 16:22:17LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:17LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:17LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:17LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:17LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:17LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:17LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:17LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:17LSE  
400401.50027/04/2026 16:22:17LSE  
378401.50027/04/2026 16:22:17LSE  
216401.00028/04/2026 08:04:03LSE  
386400.00028/04/2026 08:28:07LSE  
222400.00028/04/2026 09:01:15LSE  
233399.00028/04/2026 09:05:00LSE  
845402.00028/04/2026 09:45:12LSE  
115403.50028/04/2026 10:00:19LSE  
201403.50028/04/2026 10:00:19LSE  
392405.00028/04/2026 10:34:33LSE  
1021404.00028/04/2026 10:39:51LSE  
626403.50028/04/2026 10:39:52LSE  
557404.50028/04/2026 12:03:40LSE  
10401.00028/04/2026 13:11:32LSE  
304401.00028/04/2026 13:11:32LSE  
216400.50028/04/2026 13:37:31LSE  
234400.50028/04/2026 13:54:10LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:07:00LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
465401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
370401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
370401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
204401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
196401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
204401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
196401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
204401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
196401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
60401.00028/04/2026 14:13:57LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 14:41:37LSE  
170402.50028/04/2026 14:41:37LSE  
100402.50028/04/2026 14:41:37LSE  
260403.00028/04/2026 14:50:56LSE  
220403.50028/04/2026 14:59:17LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:11:22LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:11:22LSE  
84403.00028/04/2026 15:11:22LSE  
162403.00028/04/2026 15:11:22LSE  
54403.00028/04/2026 15:11:22LSE  
184403.00028/04/2026 15:11:22LSE  
79403.00028/04/2026 15:13:19LSE  
321403.00028/04/2026 15:13:19LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:13:19LSE  
152403.00028/04/2026 15:13:19LSE  
248403.00028/04/2026 15:16:00LSE  
293403.00028/04/2026 15:16:00LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:16:00LSE  
284403.00028/04/2026 15:16:00LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:16:00LSE  
398403.00028/04/2026 15:16:00LSE  
2403.00028/04/2026 15:16:00LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:16:00LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:16:00LSE  
253403.00028/04/2026 15:16:00LSE  
147403.00028/04/2026 15:16:00LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:16:01LSE  
47403.00028/04/2026 15:16:02LSE  
353403.00028/04/2026 15:16:07LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:16:07LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:16:07LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:16:07LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:16:08LSE  
327403.00028/04/2026 15:16:08LSE  
73403.00028/04/2026 15:16:08LSE  
354403.00028/04/2026 15:16:08LSE  
46403.00028/04/2026 15:16:08LSE  
400403.00028/04/2026 15:16:08LSE  
119403.00028/04/2026 15:16:27LSE  
281403.00028/04/2026 15:34:07LSE  
100403.00028/04/2026 15:34:07LSE  
62403.00028/04/2026 15:34:07LSE  
263402.50028/04/2026 15:42:04LSE  
159402.50028/04/2026 15:42:04LSE  
564402.50028/04/2026 15:42:04LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:42:04LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:42:04LSE  
100402.50028/04/2026 15:42:04LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:42:45LSE  
255402.50028/04/2026 15:42:45LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
197402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
197402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
203402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
317402.50028/04/2026 15:43:15LSE  
244401.00028/04/2026 15:49:45LSE  
100402.00028/04/2026 16:01:47LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:08LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:09LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:09LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:10LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:10LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:13LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:02:13LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:03:47LSE  
497402.50028/04/2026 16:03:47LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:03:58LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:03:58LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:03:58LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:03:58LSE  
100402.50028/04/2026 16:03:58LSE  
300402.50028/04/2026 16:03:58LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:03:58LSE  
400402.50028/04/2026 16:03:58LSE  
88402.50028/04/2026 16:03:58LSE  
94401.50029/04/2026 08:33:59LSE  
138401.50029/04/2026 08:33:59LSE  
160401.50029/04/2026 08:33:59LSE  
216400.50029/04/2026 08:43:36LSE  
748400.00029/04/2026 09:06:21LSE  
285401.50029/04/2026 10:45:14LSE  
216399.50029/04/2026 13:13:46LSE  
371398.50029/04/2026 13:22:55LSE  
216396.50029/04/2026 14:23:22LSE  
221395.50029/04/2026 14:39:40LSE  
22393.00029/04/2026 15:01:15LSE  
239394.00029/04/2026 15:45:37LSE  
287395.00029/04/2026 16:01:46LSE  
46393.00030/04/2026 08:01:30LSE  
240393.00030/04/2026 08:01:30LSE  
104393.00030/04/2026 08:01:30LSE  
218395.50030/04/2026 08:15:40LSE  
203395.00030/04/2026 08:40:42LSE  
247395.00030/04/2026 08:40:42LSE  
440395.50030/04/2026 08:45:47LSE  
343394.50030/04/2026 08:50:54LSE  
218396.50030/04/2026 10:08:07LSE  
331395.50030/04/2026 10:25:08LSE  
267395.50030/04/2026 10:25:08LSE  
469397.50030/04/2026 11:14:41LSE  
218398.50030/04/2026 12:03:01LSE  
286398.50030/04/2026 12:21:27LSE  
507400.00030/04/2026 13:16:08LSE  
326400.00030/04/2026 13:16:08LSE  
10399.00030/04/2026 13:44:07LSE  
19399.00030/04/2026 13:44:07LSE  
194399.00030/04/2026 13:44:07LSE  
860400.50030/04/2026 14:30:17LSE  
218400.50030/04/2026 14:34:15LSE  
170400.00030/04/2026 14:47:31LSE  
1067400.00030/04/2026 14:50:11LSE  
658399.50030/04/2026 15:00:08LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:24:18LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:24:18LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:24:18LSE  
14401.00030/04/2026 15:24:18LSE  
27401.00030/04/2026 15:24:18LSE  
359401.00030/04/2026 15:24:18LSE  
41401.00030/04/2026 15:24:18LSE  
386401.00030/04/2026 15:24:18LSE  
14401.00030/04/2026 15:24:18LSE  
386401.00030/04/2026 15:24:18LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:24:18LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:24:18LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:24:19LSE  
794401.00030/04/2026 15:24:28LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:24:28LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:24:28LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:25:12LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:25:35LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:26:00LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:26:00LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:26:00LSE  
400401.00030/04/2026 15:26:00LSE  
100401.00030/04/2026 15:26:00LSE  
216400.50030/04/2026 15:33:52LSE  
461400.50030/04/2026 15:33:52LSE  
14402.00030/04/2026 16:02:38LSE  
26402.00030/04/2026 16:02:38LSE  
199402.00030/04/2026 16:02:38LSE  
161402.00030/04/2026 16:03:10LSE  
33402.00030/04/2026 16:03:10LSE  
234402.00030/04/2026 16:03:10LSE  
312403.50030/04/2026 16:17:23LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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