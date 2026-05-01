Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 30 April 2026 its issued share capital consists of 220,176,423 Ordinary shares of 0.01p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 220,176,423.

The above figure of 220,176,423 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17