TSplus Targets Rapid Growth in East Asia with Strategic Moves Across Korea, Japan, and China





SEOUL, South Korea, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As France and South Korea mark 140 years of diplomatic relations, highlighted by President Emmanuel Macron’s recent state visit to Seoul, TSplus is strengthening its own footprint in the region through an ambitious expansion strategy across East Asia.

Over the past months, TSplus, a European provider of remote access and application delivery solutions, has been actively investing in South Korea, Japan, and China to build a strong and sustainable presence. This strategy combines local partnerships, targeted business development, and dedicated marketing initiatives to position TSplus as a credible alternative to legacy virtualization solutions.

Local Leadership Driving Regional Expansion

To support its growth in China, TSplus recently appointed Michelle Gu as Marketing Director. With international experience in the United States and Singapore, and fluency in Chinese, English, and knowledge of Korean, she is strengthening the company’s visibility across the region.

At the same time, TSplus has expanded the role of Mariam Essafi, to serve as Country Manager for South Korea and Japan. During a two-month mission, she led on-the-ground efforts across the region, combining partner outreach, market exploration, and local marketing initiatives.

After an initial stop in Tokyo to meet current partners and potential new partners, her work focused primarily on South Korea, with key meetings held in Seoul—especially in the Gangnam business district—as well as in Busan and Sejong.

Building a Network of Strategic IT Partners in Korea

In Korea, Mariam Essafi engaged with a broad range of technology players to lay the foundations for TSplus’s market entry.

In Seoul, she met with Mohamad Bahaedin, CEO of DanaIX, and Mahdi Sahlabadi, technology expert. Based in Gangnam, DanaIX operates around 10,000 virtual machines and recently partnered with KT Corporation to deliver IaaS services. Discussions focused on a joint offering: “Windows Cloud Server with Secure Remote Access – powered by TSplus”, combining infrastructure and software into a turnkey, secure workspace positioned as a cost-effective alternative to AWS or Azure.





She also met with Mr. Yoon, Country Director for Public Sector at Amazon Web Services (AWS) Korea, as well as with representatives from systemsGo, a leading IT and AV solutions provider in APAC for over 25 years. Exchanges with Marc Breynart, Business Development Manager based in Tokyo, and Scarlett Kim, Country Manager, based in Seoul opened the door to a potential partnership. A joint webinar is planned in the coming months.

Further discussions were held with IT Concept, represented by Tanguy Dupiol, Board Member of La French Tech Seoul, and Sylvère Smoliga, CEO. While new to TSplus, the company expressed interest in recommending its solutions to clients.





Engagements also included meetings with the BIPA team (Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency), a key public organization supporting innovation, as well as advanced discussions in Sejong with Seabury Solutions. There, Mariam met with Anders, recently named “Entrepreneur of the Month” by a local publication. As discussions have progressed, TSplus and Seabury are now exploring potential collaboration and actively testing solutions together. This includes the implementation of a simulation collaboration platform designed for industries with high data security requirements, such as nuclear energy and defense.

A first use case in the nuclear sector was introduced during PBNC, recently held in Busan, and elements of this collaboration are also being showcased at KAP2026. These initiatives reflect a shared ambition to develop secure, compliant, and high-performance remote access environments for critical industries.

Increasing Visibility and Supporting Long-Term Growth

Alongside partnership development, TSplus is investing in localized marketing to support its expansion. Mariam Essafi developed dedicated sales materials and co-branding assets, while also launching a local blog on Naver to engage directly with Korean audiences.

She also represented TSplus at SECON Expo 2026 in Seoul, one of the region’s leading IT security events, further strengthening brand visibility.

“Our expansion in East Asia is built on strong local partnerships and accessible technology. The work carried out in Korea and Japan is a key step in establishing TSplus as a credible and competitive player in these high-potential markets,” said Mariam Essafi, Country Manager Korea and Japan at TSplus.

With growing opportunities across Korea, Japan and China, TSplus aims to build a robust regional ecosystem and deliver secure, cost-effective solutions tailored to local business needs.



To explore partnership opportunities with TSplus in Asia, visit: https://tsplus.net/partner-program/

Or follow TSplus Korea updates on Naver: https://blog.naver.com/tspluskorea

About TSplus

TSplus is a European software developer specializing in remote access, application delivery, and cybersecurity solutions. With a commitment to technological sovereignty, TSplus provides businesses with cost-effective, secure, and easy-to-deploy alternatives to legacy solutions. Present in over 140 countries, TSplus relies on a global network of partners to deliver simple, robust, and affordable IT solutions.

Press Contact:

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director at TSplus

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

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