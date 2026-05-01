Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 30 April 2026 its issued share capital consists of 63,137,442 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 63,137,442‬‬.

The above figure of 63,137,442‬‬‬ may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66