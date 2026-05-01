Total Voting Rights and Capital

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

01 May 2026

PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

As of 30 April 2026, the Company's share capital consisted of 60,512,481 ordinary shares of £0.003611. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 60,512,481 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7712 648 443

Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


GlobeNewswire

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