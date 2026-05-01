Pepperstone Joins FX168 to Strengthen Global Institutional Connectivity and Accelerate the SFFE2030 Ecosystem





HONG KONG, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading international financial institution Pepperstone has officially joined FX168 Finance, marking a further expansion of FX168’s global institutional ecosystem and underscoring the platform’s continued advancement in financial information services, institutional connectivity, and global resource integration.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Pepperstone operates across multiple global markets and jurisdictions. With a technology-driven approach, strong operational capabilities, and extensive international experience, the firm has established itself as a prominent and influential participant in the global financial industry.

As a global financial media and information services platform, FX168 has in recent years been actively advancing an integrated development model centered on “platform + institutions + global resources.” The company is committed to building a comprehensive service network that connects financial institutions, technology companies, investors, and broader industry resources.

At the core of this strategy is the SFFE2030 — Sustainable Finance and Financial Enterprises framework, a key global initiative developed by FX168 Finance Group. The framework focuses on corporate recognition programs, industry forums, brand development, resource integration, and international collaboration. It aims to facilitate more efficient interaction among financial institutions and industry partners across areas such as sustainable finance, financial technology, cross-border investment, and global market development.

Against this backdrop, Pepperstone’s participation represents not only a meaningful enhancement to FX168’s institutional ecosystem, but also a step forward in strengthening the platform’s global resource integration capabilities, industry connectivity, and international influence.

FX168 Finance Group stated: “The continued participation of leading international institutions reflects the growing strength and appeal of the FX168 platform ecosystem. Through global initiatives such as SFFE2030, we remain committed to building a more open, efficient, and professional network for financial information sharing and institutional collaboration.”

Looking ahead, FX168 and Pepperstone are expected to deepen collaboration across global forums, industry exchanges, sustainable finance initiatives, and cross-regional market engagement, creating more meaningful connections between institutions, investors, and the broader financial community.

As global financial markets continue to evolve and demand for high-quality investment information rises, an ecosystem model centered on platforms, powered by institutions, and connected through global initiatives is becoming an increasingly important pathway for enhancing market transparency, improving resource allocation efficiency, and strengthening international collaboration.

Media Contact:

Julia Wu

FX168 Finance Group

Email: media@fx168group.com

Phone: +1 604-270-0846

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/160486d7-e860-4042-9c36-20d4d3264b32