Healthcare Cybersecurity Market: $97.79 Billion by 2031 with Cloud Security Segment Expanding at 18.58% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the healthcare cybersecurity market size was valued at USD 35.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 42.31 billion in 2026 to USD 97.79 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 18.26% during the forecast period (2026–2031). This rapid expansion reflects increasing cyber threats targeting hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and digital health platforms worldwide.

The healthcare cybersecurity industry is undergoing a significant transformation due to rising ransomware attacks, growing electronic health record (EHR) adoption, and stricter regulatory frameworks. As a result, the healthcare cybersecurity market forecast indicates sustained double-digit growth, supported by investments in advanced security frameworks, AI-based monitoring systems, and cloud security solutions.

Key Adoption Trends in Healthcare Cybersecurity Market

Cloud-Driven Expansion of Digital Healthcare Security Needs

Cloud adoption in healthcare has significantly expanded with the growing use of electronic health records, telemedicine platforms, and medical imaging systems moving to cloud environments. This shift has made it essential for healthcare organizations to maintain strong compliance with data privacy regulations while operating in complex, shared infrastructure setups. At the same time, clinical research and pharmaceutical activities are increasingly relying on cloud-based systems to store sensitive medical and genetic information, which requires stronger encryption, secure development practices, and continuous monitoring. The rise of remote healthcare services has also widened security exposure, making identity-based access control and real-time device verification critical.

“The healthcare cybersecurity market reflects steady alignment between regulatory expectations and provider investment priorities, with spending patterns indicating a sustained focus on risk mitigation. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent validation frameworks and cross-market benchmarking, offering decision-makers a more dependable basis for comparison than fragmented or single-source analyses” says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Rising Complexity of Cyber Threats in Healthcare Systems

Cyber threats targeting healthcare systems are becoming more frequent and advanced, with attackers increasingly focusing on hospitals and related infrastructure to access sensitive patient data. These records are highly valuable, often used for fraud and other illegal activities, which makes healthcare a consistent target for cybercriminals. The growing use of automated tools and AI-powered techniques has further increased the complexity of attacks, including phishing and impersonation attempts. In response, healthcare organizations are strengthening their security frameworks through continuous system monitoring, stricter access controls, and stronger authentication methods across connected digital environments.

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/healthcare-cybersecurity-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - Healthcare Cyber Security Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks

4.2.2 Regulatory mandates and compliance burden

4.2.3 Rapid cloud-based EHR and tele-health adoption

4.2.4 Low security penetration among smaller providers

4.2.5 Medical-device security tied to value-based care models

4.2.6 Zero-trust frameworks for IoMT environments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Budget constraints in small providers

4.3.2 Shortage of specialised cyber-security talent

4.3.3 Legacy system interoperability challenges

4.3.4 Vendor-liability ambiguity for FDA-regulated devices

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Assessment of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Solution Type

5.1.1 Identity and Access Management

5.1.2 Risk and Compliance Management

5.1.3 Antivirus and Antimalware

5.1.4 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Security Type

5.2.1 Network Security

5.2.2 Endpoint Security

5.2.3 Application Security

5.2.4 Cloud Security

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 Cloud

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.4.2 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Firms

5.4.3 Health-insurance Providers

5.4.4 Others

5.5 By Organisation Size

5.5.1 Large Enterprises

5.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Chile

5.6.2.4 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 France

5.6.3.3 United Kingdom

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Others

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan

5.6.4.3 India

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 Others

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Middle East

5.6.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.1.3 Turkey

5.6.5.1.4 Others

5.6.5.2 Africa

5.6.5.2.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2.2 Egypt

5.6.5.2.3 Nigeria

5.6.5.2.4 Others

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.4.2 IBM Corporation

6.4.3 AO Kaspersky Lab

6.4.4 McAfee LLC

6.4.5 Broadcom Inc. (Symantec)

6.4.6 Trend Micro Inc.

6.4.7 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

6.4.8 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

6.4.9 Fortinet Inc.

6.4.10 Others

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

Explore more insights into the healthcare cybersecurity market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/healthcare-cybersecurity-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Regional Outlook of Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Growth

North America continues to lead the adoption of healthcare cybersecurity solutions, driven by strong regulatory frameworks around patient data protection, high healthcare IT investment, and widespread digitalization of medical services. The region has also seen a rise in large-scale cyber incidents targeting healthcare networks, which has pushed organizations to strengthen their security posture through zero-trust models, continuous monitoring, and stricter third-party risk management. Government-backed modernization programs for digital health systems are further accelerating demand for advanced security tools.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-expanding region due to rapid healthcare digitization and national initiatives supporting e-health infrastructure. Countries such as Japan, India, and South Korea are increasingly integrating cloud-based healthcare platforms and secure identity systems, boosting the need for encryption, threat detection, and endpoint security solutions. At the same time, large-scale smart hospital programs and rural tele-health expansion are encouraging wider adoption of cybersecurity technologies across both public and private healthcare networks.

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The clinical data analytics market is witnessing strong growth, projected at USD 125.73 billion in 2026, up from USD 90.71 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 429.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.85%. This expansion is driven by rising demand for data-driven clinical decision-making, increasing use of AI and machine learning in healthcare, and growing reliance on electronic health records. Healthcare providers are also leveraging analytics for predictive insights, operational efficiency, and improved patient outcomes.

Surgical Robots Market Analysis

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