Nasdaq Copenhagen

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

Date 1 May 2026





Announcement regarding large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act we advise that in connection with the final implementation of the capital reduction, with effect from 30 April 2026, Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S has reduced its ownership interest to below 5% of the share capital in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S, cf. company announcement of the 1 May 2026 “Implementation of capital reduction”.

At 30 April 2026, the bank possessed 305,100 of its own shares, equivalent to 1.26% of the bank’s share capital.





Kind regards

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

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