Vietnam Cement Industry Report 2026: Portland, Blended, Specialty, Green Cement Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments 2021-2030

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Vietnam is expected to grow by 10.2% on annual basis to reach VND 86,021,785.3 billion in 2026.



The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 10.7%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of VND 78,043,600.0 billion to approximately VND 125,094,953.5 billion.



Key Insights

Reframe Outlook for Vietnam's Cement Industry

Reposition cement as a "capacity-balancing and export-managed" industry rather than a domestic demand expansion story: Over the past 12 months, commentary from the Ministry of Construction and industry coverage in Global Cement indicate that the sector is no longer oriented around aggressive capacity buildout. Instead, producers are concentrating on utilisation management, clinker allocation discipline, and export channel optimisation. Public discussions highlight that installed capacity already exceeds domestic absorption potential, prompting firms to prioritise operational efficiency and working capital management over new greenfield announcements. Recent corporate updates from large producers such as VICEM and SCG emphasise production calibration and cost containment rather than expansion-driven growth. The industry narrative has shifted from "adding lines" to "optimising load factors and market positioning."

Anchor demand stability in infrastructure continuity while real estate normalises gradually: Recent policy communications and state media updates underscore continued implementation of expressway networks, airport expansions, and regional connectivity programs. Infrastructure disbursement is repeatedly positioned as a structural policy priority, providing baseline visibility into cement consumption. At the same time, national press coverage over the past year reflects a cautious recovery in private housing and commercial real estate. Developers are prioritising project completion and balance sheet repair, leading to uneven construction momentum across provinces. Producers have acknowledged this divergence in public commentary, treating infrastructure projects as the stabilising backbone of domestic demand while monitoring gradual normalisation in residential construction.

Integrate decarbonisation and resource efficiency into core operating strategy: Over the past year, environmental policy direction from relevant ministries and industry associations has indicated stricter oversight of emissions and stronger sustainability expectations for heavy industry. Cement companies have responded by expanding the use of alternative fuels, optimising waste heat recovery, and increasing production of blended cement formats. Sustainability reporting from major operators, including VICEM and SCG, reflects a greater emphasis on emissions-intensity management and renewable energy sourcing. Environmental compliance is increasingly embedded into capital planning and operational decision-making rather than treated as a peripheral initiative.

Highlight Key Trends & Developments

Shift from capacity accumulation to utilisation discipline and export balancing: Industry publications over the last 12 months have repeatedly referenced concerns about overcapacity and export dependency. Producers are managing kiln output carefully, balancing clinker production with grinding operations, and adjusting export volumes to stabilise domestic pricing. Rather than announcing large-scale new plants, companies are focusing on debottlenecking, efficiency improvements, and regional reallocation of production. Supply planning has become a strategic lever to avoid price erosion in oversupplied markets.

Align production planning with fuel availability and logistics capacity: Recent public commentary highlights sensitivity to imported coal prices and maritime freight conditions. Cement producers have adapted fuel strategies and dispatch planning to manage volatility in energy and shipping costs. Port proximity and integrated logistics systems have become competitive advantages. Companies with established export terminals and coastal facilities are better positioned to quickly adjust shipment flows. Energy security and freight coordination now influence kiln scheduling as much as end-market demand.

Expand alternative fuels and blended cement formats: Sustainability-focused coverage over the past year indicates rising use of industrial waste and biomass-based fuels. Regulatory encouragement for co-processing and waste utilisation is reinforcing this trend. Blended cement variants are gaining prominence as producers seek to reduce clinker intensity, lower emissions exposure, and manage energy costs. What began as pilot experimentation has evolved into a mainstream operating practice across larger facilities.

Accelerate digital plant management and distribution integration: Recent company updates highlight increased adoption of automation, predictive maintenance systems, and digital quality control tools. Producers are enhancing plant-level monitoring and real-time process optimisation to reduce downtime and improve energy efficiency. In parallel, digital dealer engagement platforms and integrated dispatch tracking systems are being expanded. Operational intelligence and distribution visibility are increasingly central to maintaining margins in a competitive environment.

Build Strategic Partnerships to Stabilise Industry Structure

Reinforce industry coordination through formal associations: The Vietnam Cement Association continues to serve as a forum for policy engagement, alignment on sustainability, and dialogue on capacity discipline. Collective engagement helps producers address environmental standards, export challenges, and regulatory compliance more coherently. Industry coordination reduces the risk of destabilising price competition in structurally oversupplied regions.

Strengthen regulator-producer collaboration on environmental compliance: Closer engagement between producers and environmental authorities reflects a move toward structured frameworks for emissions monitoring and reporting. Companies are investing in monitoring equipment and transparency systems to streamline audits and reduce regulatory uncertainty. Compliance alignment is increasingly viewed as a risk management tool that protects long-term operating continuity.

Deepen regional and cross-border linkages to diversify market exposure: Leading players with regional affiliations, such as SCG, are leveraging broader Southeast Asian networks to optimise clinker and cement trade flows. Cross-border integration allows more flexible balancing of supply and demand across markets. Export participation, while sensitive to pricing cycles, provides partial insulation from fluctuations in Vietnam's property sector.

Identify Core Growth Drivers

Leverage sustained infrastructure execution to underpin baseline demand: Public communications continue to frame transport infrastructure and logistics corridors as national priorities. Cement demand associated with highways, ports, and public works provides structural support independent of private real estate cycles. Infrastructure continuity enhances demand predictability and supports stable kiln utilisation.

Capture opportunities in urban redevelopment and industrial expansion: Urban renewal projects, industrial park development, and manufacturing facility expansion are gaining policy emphasis. Cement demand linked to factory construction, warehousing, and logistics hubs is emerging as an important supplement to residential activity. Maintenance and retrofit projects also provide recurring offtake that is less cyclical than new housing construction.

Use environmental compliance as an indirect consolidation catalyst: Stricter oversight and reporting requirements for emissions increase compliance costs. Larger producers with established monitoring systems and integrated energy infrastructure are better equipped to absorb these obligations. Smaller operators may face financial strain, encouraging rationalisation or asset restructuring over time.

Strengthen energy management amid evolving fuel dynamics: Energy efficiency improvements, alternative fuel integration, and expanded waste heat recovery reduce exposure to volatility in imported coal prices. Producers that optimise fuel mix and renewable integration enhance resilience during periods of cost fluctuation. Energy management is becoming a core determinant of margin sustainability.

Forecast Future Trends

Institutionalise capacity discipline as a structural norm: Recent industry commentary suggests that new capacity announcements will remain selective and demand-aligned. Utilisation management and export balancing are likely to define the near-term strategy. The industry appears to be entering a phase where stability and margin preservation outweigh expansion ambitions.

Deepen sustainability integration into capital allocation: Environmental compliance and emissions intensity reduction will increasingly shape investment priorities. Producers are expected to continue expanding blended cement production, alternative fuel use, and renewable power sourcing. Future capital expenditure is likely to focus more on optimisation and compliance than on pure scale expansion.

Elevate operational resilience as the primary competitive differentiator: As growth moderates from past expansion cycles, competitive advantage will depend on cost discipline, logistics integration, inspection readiness, and digital coordination. Installed capacity alone will not guarantee leadership; operational agility will matter more.

Encourage restructuring among high-cost or inefficient operators: Persistent oversupply combined with rising compliance obligations may pressure weaker balance sheets. This environment could lead to mergers, asset transfers, or the gradual exit of marginal capacity, strengthening industry concentration over time.

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