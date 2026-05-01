Verit Advisors® Completes 100% ESOP Transaction for The Boldt Group, Inc.

Chicago, IL, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verit Advisors®, a Chicago-based investment banking firm, was engaged by Appleton, Wisconsin-based The Boldt Group, Inc. (Boldt) to provide expertise in structuring and executing an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) transaction and debt capital raise that supported the company’s and shareholders’ objectives.

Founded by Martin Boldt in 1889 as a family-owned carpentry shop, Boldt has grown into a national leader in general construction contracting serving a range of industries through four generations of family ownership. Today, Boldt is a family of companies that includes The Boldt Group, The Boldt Company, Boldt Real Estate, Bildt and Calnin & Goss.

Boldt is led with a dedication to purpose, grounded in values of honesty, fairness, hard work, performance and love of construction. After first establishing a partial Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 2016, Boldt proudly finalized its transition to 100% employee ownership on January 2, 2026.

“Our culture, the way we treat our employees and the way we do our work, has set Boldt apart dating back to my great-grandfather, Martin Boldt,” said Tom Boldt, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the fourth generation of the Boldt family to lead the company. “You can’t succeed alone. You build a great company by bringing in good people and allowing them to do what they do best.”

In announcing the successful transition to 100% ESOP, Dave Kievet, President and CEO of The Boldt Group, shared, “We exist for one reason, and that is to create extraordinary opportunities for people so that they can create their best lives. The ESOP is the epitome of providing opportunity for people. The more they grow as individuals, the more the organization grows. That is the root of our success.”

Verit Advisors partnered with the company and the Boldt family on the transition from a partial to a 100% ESOP. Jake Cravens, Managing Director at Verit Advisors, added “It was an honor for us to be a part of this historic next chapter for Boldt. A significant amount of time, effort, and care was spent ensuring that the structure would support a sustainable employee ownership structure and the legacy of the Boldt family. The transition to 100% ESOP ownership is a natural extension of their core values.”

ABOUT THE BOLDT GROUP, INC

The Boldt Group is a 100% employee-owned family of companies driven to transform the built environment and beyond through innovation, Lean methodology and continuous process improvement. Headquartered in Appleton, Wis., our businesses focus on creating extraordinary opportunities for employees, partners, customers and communities. The Boldt Group companies serve customers nationwide. Visit boldt.com for additional information.





ABOUT VERIT ADVISORS

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and valuation services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as Verit strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs and her team founded Verit Advisors in 2009. Josephs and her team are considered to be one of the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

For more information about Verit Advisors, visit www.verit.com.