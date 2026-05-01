Canada Cement Industry Report 2026: Portland, Blended, Specialty, Green Cement Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Canada is expected to grow by 3.8% on annual basis to reach CAD 2.60 billion in 2026. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 4.3%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of CAD 2.50 billion to approximately CAD 3.02 billion.

Recast cement as an "infrastructure-steady, transition-led" industry rather than a cyclical construction rebound story: Over the last 12 months, Canada's policy and industry publications have kept the spotlight on hard-to-abate industrial decarbonization and public works delivery, which together shape demand visibility and capital allocation priorities.

Anchor baseline demand in public infrastructure and institutional build-out while acknowledging housing variability: Recent federal budget materials emphasize large, multi-year infrastructure programs (water, wastewater, transit, trade and transport) that support steady cement pull-through even when private construction sentiment shifts. CMHC releases over the past year reinforce that housing starts can move meaningfully month-to-month and province-to-province, keeping residential cement demand more variable than public works.

Treat carbon strategy as a production and investment constraint, not a parallel "sustainability" track: Federal roadmap and industry statements published in the last 12 months frame net-zero concrete as a systems shift involving standards, procurement, fuels, and large-scale capture solutions.

Highlight Key Trends & Developments

Shift from "capacity expansion" to "asset sweating and upgrade-led competitiveness.": Recent signals across government and industry communications point to prioritizing plant modernization, energy integration, and emissions abatement over greenfield kiln expansion because competitiveness increasingly hinges on compliance-ready, lower-carbon operations.

Move CCUS from "pilot narrative" to "board-level execution gating item.": A defining 12-month development is the Government of Canada's announced funding commitment tied to Heidelberg Materials' Edmonton facility to support a commercial-scale CCUS system (alongside related energy integration). This frames CCUS as a near-term investment decision with deliverability milestones, not a long-horizon concept.

Increase focus on grid capacity and energy integration as a practical decarbonization bottleneck: Alberta's system operator has documented a transmission access application connected to Heidelberg's proposed Edmonton CCUS project, illustrating that decarbonization is increasingly shaped by power-system interfaces and permitting choreography.

Strengthen the demand signal from non-residential and institutional work even when segments diverge: Statistics Canada's recent releases show continuing movement in non-residential construction investment, reinforcing that the market is not a single-cycle story; segment mix matters for dispatch planning and pricing discipline.

Elevate "specification alignment" as the adoption hurdle for lower-carbon binders: Industry-facing materials over the last year increasingly center on how carbon capture, utilization, and alternative cementitious pathways translate into procurement and standards, highlighting that uptake depends on owner/engineer acceptance as much as plant capability.

Build Strategic Partnerships to Stabilize the Industry

Co-lead policy-and-industry roadmapping to reduce regulatory ambiguity and speed adoption: Canada's net-zero concrete roadmap platform (and related federal content refreshed in the last 12 months) illustrates structured alignment between government and industry on levers such as procurement, standards, and investment support.

Use public funding partnerships to de-risk first-of-a-kind decarbonization projects: The Heidelberg-Government of Canada CCUS funding commitment is a clear example of a public-private partnership designed to reduce first-mover risk and enable bankable execution planning.

Integrate grid operators, regulators, and plant teams into "permit-to-operate" ecosystems: The Alberta transmission access filing tied to the Edmonton CCUS project signals that partnerships now extend beyond technology providers to include system operators and approvals pathways, turning interconnection and permitting into critical workstreams.

Bridge building owners and project teams into innovation pathways via credible technical conveners: The Canada Green Building Council's recent market primer on carbon capture and utilization in cementitious materials underscores growing engagement of broader construction stakeholders in decarbonization pathways, not just producers.

Identify Core Drivers Shaping Production Decisions

Manage energy reliability and cost exposure as a primary production variable: Decarbonization pathways that depend on electrification, CHP integration, or capture systems heighten the importance of reliable energy supply and grid readiness, especially for continuous-process assets like kilns.

Treat compliance-readiness as a scheduling constraint, not only a reporting requirement: The national roadmap framing emphasizes that achieving lower-carbon outcomes involves coordinated changes across standards, procurement, and technology, implying more operational scrutiny and a higher bar for plant readiness.

Balance product strategy with standards and procurement signals: As public buyers increasingly embed carbon considerations into infrastructure programs, producers' mix decisions (blended binders, performance-based approaches, capture-linked products) become tied to what project specifications will accept.

Optimize logistics and regional dispatch discipline to handle a multi-speed construction market: With housing and non-residential segments moving differently across provinces, operational advantage increasingly comes from flexible dispatch, terminal planning, and inventory discipline rather than simply maximizing output.

Forecast Future Trends

Institutionalize "decarbonization as capex governance.": Over the next few years, capital allocation is likely to prioritize projects that directly improve emissions performance and compliance resilience (capture readiness, energy integration, lower-clinker pathways), reflecting the direction signaled in the federal roadmap and funding actions.

Make first-of-a-kind CCUS execution a sector-level reference case: The Edmonton CCUS pathway, spanning federal funding commitment and grid connection processes, sets up a reference model that will influence how other Canadian industrial decarbonization projects are structured and approved.

Expect infrastructure programs to keep demand comparatively steadier than private construction: Federal budget framing supports a continued infrastructure pipeline, which typically underpins more predictable cement consumption than rate-sensitive residential cycles.

Shift competitive differentiation toward "spec-ready low-carbon offerings and execution reliability.: As procurement and standards align around carbon outcomes, producers that can reliably supply compliant, specification-accepted materials without disrupting service levels should be better positioned than those relying on conventional volume playbooks.

Increase operational dependence on cross-stakeholder coordination: The practical reality of grid interconnection, approvals, and construction interfaces means execution will increasingly depend on how well producers coordinate with utilities, regulators, EPCs, and major buyers.

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