The Rise of AI-Native Financial Infrastructure: Google Cloud & DeepX Launched Collaborative Litepaper





HONG KONG, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized infrastructure is hitting an AI-native inflection point. At the Google Cloud Stablecoin Hong Kong Forum on April 20, 2026, DeepX, the AI-Native Unified Exchange, launched a collaborative litepaper with Google Cloud. Together, they are set to redefine the future of decentralized trading architecture.

The litepaper proposed DeepX's systemic restructuring of the next-generation exchange's foundational form, covering the Security Module, Chain Module, Execution Engine, and AI-Native Design, it articulates a transformative technical path and a vision for the future of trading systems.

The collaborative paper posits: “Simultaneously, the current trading paradigm is shifting from a single matching act toward multi-strategy collaboration and AI-nativity. This means an exchange is no longer just a matching tool, but must be an infrastructure that supports complex financial logic.”

Built upon an AI-Native framework, DeepX delivers next-gen intelligent solutions for institutional on-chain trading, utilizing Service Enhancement Based on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google AI. The core framework comprises：

Security Module：Decentralized asset management

Chain Module：Decentralized, high-throughput, low-latency blockchain

Execution Engine：Integrated on-chain order book and matching engine

AI-Native Design：Built for autonomous AI agents and applications





The rise of AI-native decentralized infrastructure is set to redefine industry standards for the machine economy. This partnership marks a pivotal fusion of AI and Web3, highlighting a global cloud leader’s foresight in the AI-powered finance sector.

DeepX co-founder Sean Chen stated: “DeepX's vision is to build an AI-native and unified trading ecosystem for a new financial era driven by the Agent and Machine Economies. The realization of this goal is inseparable from the extreme security and intelligent support of the underlying infrastructure. Our deep synergy with Google Cloud fortifies our leadership in enterprise-grade security, AI compute, and institutional finance infrastructure.”

About DeepX

​DeepX is an AI-native unified exchange, dedicated to redefining the next-generation trading infrastructure.

​Leveraging decentralized asset management and a verifiable security model, DeepX achieves ultra-low latency on-chain matching through a high-performance single chain, and natively enables AI Agents to autonomously participate in trading in a verifiable and controllable manner. By combining decentralized verification, a fully on-chain order book, and an AI-native account system, DeepX builds a fully trustworthy and verifiable unified financial infrastructure.

Contact

May

support@deepx.fi

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cd7dc27-6d87-4842-87ed-b9262109600b