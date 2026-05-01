Indonesia Cement Industry Report 2026: Portland, Blended, Specialty, and Green Cement Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Indonesia is expected to grow by 9.4% on annual basis to reach IDR 83,401,910.8 billion in 2026.



The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 10.0%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of IDR 76,222,250.0 billion to approximately IDR 118,858,024.1 billion.

Recast cement as a "utilisation-balanced" industry rather than a scale-expansion narrative: Over the past year, commentary from the Asosiasi Semen Indonesia has consistently underscored the importance of aligning output with effective demand across regions. Public disclosures from PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk reflect a prioritisation of plant reliability, energy efficiency, and cost control over commissioning new clinker lines. Production strategy is being framed around stability and margin protection.

Anchor stability in infrastructure rollout and capital relocation programs: Recent communications from the Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat continue to emphasise toll roads, water systems, and public facility upgrades. Development updates related to Nusantara have also remained active in official briefings. At the same time, property-sector commentary carried in national media indicates measured residential launches and selective project execution. Infrastructure remains the primary anchor for dispatch consistency.

Integrate environmental compliance into operational planning: Over the last twelve months, guidance and enforcement messaging from the Kementerian Lingkungan Hidup dan Kehutanan have reinforced oversight of emissions and co-processing frameworks for waste. Cement producers have referenced higher levels of alternative fuel substitution and expanded blended product portfolios in their sustainability updates. Environmental management is becoming embedded in routine plant operations.

Highlight Key Trends & Developments

Transition from capacity addition to operational optimisation: Industry-level commentary from the Asosiasi Semen Indonesia over the past year has stressed the need for discipline in production planning amid regional demand disparities. Leading producers have focused on kiln maintenance cycles, procurement optimisation, and supply-chain rationalisation rather than announcing major expansion projects. Market stability is increasingly linked to internal cost management.

Align production scheduling with regulatory oversight cycles: Environmental supervision by Kementerian Lingkungan Hidup dan Kehutanan has remained active, particularly regarding emissions reporting and compliance with waste management regulations. Producers have strengthened monitoring systems to reduce disruptions caused by inspections. Compliance readiness now shapes scheduling decisions.

Expand alternative fuel and waste co-processing partnerships: Sustainability disclosures from PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk over the past year reference collaboration with municipal governments on the utilisation of refuse-derived fuel. Co-processing initiatives are increasingly positioned as dual tools for cost containment and regulatory alignment. Alternative fuels are moving into mainstream kiln operations.

Advance digital plant integration and logistics optimisation: Corporate updates from major groups have referenced enhanced data-driven monitoring of kiln performance, inventory flows, and distribution networks. National industrial transformation initiatives promoted by the Kementerian Perindustrian support digital adoption across manufacturing sectors. Efficiency gains are being derived from analytics and operational visibility rather than physical expansion.

Build Strategic Partnerships to Stabilise the Industry

Coordinate industry discipline through association platforms: The Asosiasi Semen Indonesia continues to frame coordination as essential in a structurally oversupplied environment. Dialogue across producers functions as a mechanism to discourage destructive pricing behaviour and maintain utilisation balance across regions.

Collaborate with environmental authorities on compliance ecosystems: Engagement between producers and the Kementerian Lingkungan Hidup dan Kehutanan has deepened around emissions tracking and the integration of waste management. Data transparency and proactive reporting reduce the risk of operational interruptions during inspections.

Strengthen export linkages to diversify demand exposure: Corporate communications over the past year from PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk have referenced continued export activity to manage domestic absorption imbalances. Overseas shipments provide a stabilising channel during softer local dispatch periods. Geographic diversification acts as a buffer against provincial demand volatility.

Identify Core Growth Drivers

Leverage infrastructure continuity as a baseline demand stabiliser: Policy messaging from the Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat underscores ongoing commitments to transport connectivity, irrigation, and the rehabilitation of public assets. Infrastructure execution remains the most reliable driver of consumption.

Support capital relocation and regional development initiatives: Development phases associated with Nusantara continue to generate construction-linked material demand in Kalimantan. Government updates reinforce gradual implementation and support regional dispatch flows.

Use environmental compliance as a consolidation catalyst: Stricter oversight may elevate compliance costs for smaller-scale producers, encouraging restructuring or integration into larger groups. Regulatory enforcement indirectly strengthens market concentration.

Enhance energy management amid fuel transition pressures: Industrial policy discussions from the Kementerian Perindustrian continue to stress efficiency improvements and energy diversification. Plants that optimise fuel sourcing and substitution ratios are better positioned to preserve margins.

Forecast Future Trends

Institutionalise utilisation discipline as a structural norm: Production calibration is expected to remain embedded in executive strategy. Rather than episodic interventions, utilisation management is becoming a permanent operating philosophy.

Deepen carbon and environmental integration into capital allocation: Ongoing regulatory reinforcement from the Kementerian Lingkungan Hidup dan Kehutanan signals that emissions governance will increasingly shape investment priorities. Efficiency upgrades and blended cement expansion are likely to receive preference over scale expansion.

Shift competition toward cost resilience and logistics strength: As growth moderates, differentiation will rely on freight efficiency, integrated terminals, and energy procurement discipline rather than installed capacity.

Accelerate restructuring among higher-cost producers: Sustained compliance demands and competitive pricing conditions may pressure marginal operators, prompting consolidation or asset transfers within the sector.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3cx9wx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.