Switzerland Cement Industry Report 2026: Portland, Blended, Specialty, and Green Cement Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Switzerland is expected to grow by 3.4% on annual basis to reach EUR 628.5 million in 2026. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 1.6%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of EUR 607.8 million to approximately EUR 680.0 million.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry in Switzerland, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2021 to 2030. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Cement Market Intelligence: Develop a complete understanding of the cement industry in Switzerland with core indicators such as cement production, consumption, installed capacity, capacity utilization, average pricing (per tonne and per bag), and trade flows across domestic and export markets.

Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Analyze the cement ecosystem through detailed segmentation by cement type (e.g., Portland, blended, specialty, low-carbon), end-use sector (residential, commercial, infrastructure), distribution channel (bulk vs. retail), and regional dispatch patterns, enabling deeper visibility into demand composition and structural shifts in construction activity.

Operational and Competitive Benchmarking: Benchmark leading producers and market participants using KPIs such as production share, regional footprint, cost structure drivers (energy, logistics, raw materials), clinker factor trends, and capacity expansion or optimization strategies to assess competitive positioning and operational resilience.

Demand Drivers and Structural Risk Assessment: Understand how housing policy, public infrastructure pipelines, urbanization rates, industrial investment, energy availability, and regulatory frameworks influence cement demand, pricing stability, and profitability dynamics across market cycles.

Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a structured dataset of 100+ cement industry KPIs with historical and forecast values, providing clarity on production outlook, consumption trends, sectoral demand mix, price evolution, and sustainability transition metrics across the cement value chain.

Decision-Ready Databook Format: Delivered in a standardized, model-ready databook structure aligned with financial and strategic planning needs, enabling producers, construction companies, infrastructure developers, equipment suppliers, policymakers, and investors to conduct evidence-based market assessment and long-term strategy formulation.

Report Scope



Switzerland Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Switzerland Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Switzerland Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Switzerland Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Switzerland Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Switzerland Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Switzerland Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Switzerland Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ni7v8z

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