Global Cement Industry Databook Report 2026: Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments by Products, Distribution, Market Share, Import/Export, End Markets 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the global cement industry, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



This title is a bundled offering, combining the following 21 reports (tables 3255, figures 4347):

Global Report - Global Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 1 - Argentina Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 2 - Australia Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 3 - Brazil Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 4 - Canada Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 5 - China Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 6 - France Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 7 - Germany Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 8 - India Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 9 - Indonesia Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 10 - Italy Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 11 - Kenya Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 12 - Mexico Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 13 - Nigeria Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 14 - Philippines Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 15 - Russia Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 16 - South Africa Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 17 - Thailand Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 18 - United Arab Emirates Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 19 - United Kingdom Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Country Report 20 - United States Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Frame Outlook for the Global Cement Industry

Reposition cement as a "utilisation-governed" industry rather than a volume-driven expansion story: Over the last twelve months, commentary from the Global Cement and Concrete Association has increasingly emphasized efficiency, clinker reduction, and alignment with emissions standards rather than capacity additions. Corporate disclosures from major producers such as Holcim and Heidelberg Materials highlight asset optimisation, kiln upgrades, and cost discipline rather than greenfield expansion. Installed capacity is being managed more tightly across both mature and emerging markets.

Anchor baseline demand in infrastructure continuity while private construction cycles recalibrate: Recent policy communications from the European Commission and the U.S. Department of Transportation reinforce ongoing programs in transport, energy grids, and water systems. At the same time, housing-related commentary across multiple regions reflects a moderation in private development activity. Public works are therefore functioning as the principal stabilizer of global cement dispatch.

Embed carbon governance into daily operating logic: Regulatory developments linked to emissions trading systems in Europe and the expansion of carbon governance frameworks in Asia have intensified oversight of cement production. Producers are integrating carbon tracking, alternative-fuel strategies, and blended-product positioning directly into operational planning rather than treating sustainability as a parallel agenda.

Highlight Key Trends & Developments

Shift from "capacity addition" to "asset optimisation and portfolio discipline": Industry updates over the past year have prioritised maintenance scheduling, grinding optimisation, and regional footprint refinement. CRH has continued portfolio realignment efforts, while Cemex has emphasized operational efficiency and margin stability in recent communications. The strategic focus is on sweating existing assets rather than commissioning new kilns.

Align production with tightening environmental compliance cycles: Environmental authorities across the European Union and parts of Asia have intensified monitoring and reporting requirements for heavy industry. Producers increasingly treat inspection timelines and emissions thresholds as operational variables. This reinforces flexible scheduling and digital emissions monitoring systems as essential plant capabilities.

Accelerate alternative fuel substitution and material efficiency: Sustainability disclosures from Votorantim Cimentos and European producers highlight expanded co-processing of waste-derived fuels. Policy signals encouraging circular economy practices are reinforcing kiln co-processing as both a compliance and cost-management tool. Alternative fuel adoption is transitioning from experimental initiatives to mainstream operating strategy.

Advance digital plant management and predictive maintenance systems: Technology partnerships involving firms such as ABB have supported expanded implementation of advanced process control and centralised monitoring systems. Digitalisation is increasingly used to reduce downtime, improve energy intensity, and ensure regulatory traceability. Efficiency gains are being derived from data integration rather than new capacity.

Build Strategic Partnerships to Stabilize and Future-Proof the Industry

Coordinate industry-level discipline to prevent destructive oversupply: The Global Cement and Concrete Association has continued to frame collaboration and best-practice exchange as tools to improve resilience in slower-demand conditions. In several markets, producers have informally aligned production scheduling to avoid margin erosion in structurally balanced markets.

Integrate regulators, technology providers, and producers into compliance ecosystems: Cross-sector collaboration is increasingly visible in carbon capture and monitoring initiatives. Heidelberg Materials has advanced partnerships linked to large-scale carbon capture deployment, illustrating how regulatory frameworks, technology firms, and industrial operators are converging. Compliance readiness is becoming a shared ecosystem effort rather than a unilateral burden.

Strengthen cross-border operational diversification to manage regional volatility: Multinational producers such as Holcim and Cemex continue to operate diversified geographic portfolios. Recent disclosures reflect selective capital allocation across regions to balance exposure to uneven residential cycles. Geographic diversification remains a structural hedge against localized slowdowns.

Identify Core Growth Drivers

Leverage infrastructure modernization as the structural demand anchor: Multi-year public infrastructure programs across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia are supporting consistent baseline cement requirements. Transport corridor upgrades, grid reinforcement, and water infrastructure modernization remain central policy themes. Infrastructure continuity underpins dispatch stability even when private real estate moderates.

Support retrofit, resilience, and energy-transition construction: The expansion of renewable energy installations, grid upgrades, and industrial facility retrofits creates recurring cement demand linked to decarbonisation objectives. Energy-transition projects are emerging as a complementary demand source beyond traditional housing cycles.

Use environmental compliance to catalyse consolidation and efficiency: Stricter enforcement of carbon and emissions regulations increases compliance costs, particularly for smaller or less efficient plants. This regulatory environment indirectly supports industry consolidation and operational rationalisation in several regions.

Improve energy management as a margin defence mechanism: Persistent volatility in global energy markets reinforces the importance of diversified fuel sourcing, alternative fuel substitution, and on-site renewable integration. Plants that optimise energy efficiency are better positioned to sustain margins under transitional market conditions.

Forecast Future Trends

Institutionalise supply discipline as a structural feature of the industry: Production curbs, maintenance coordination, and utilisation management are likely to remain embedded practices rather than temporary responses. Mature markets, especially, are expected to maintain tight oversight of capacity use to preserve pricing coherence.

Deepen carbon integration into capital allocation frameworks: As carbon pricing mechanisms expand and tighten, investment decisions will increasingly prioritise blending technologies, alternative fuel infrastructure, and carbon capture readiness. Capital expenditure is shifting toward compliance-linked upgrades rather than expansionary projects.

Shift competitive differentiation toward operational resilience and carbon intensity performance: With moderate global demand growth, advantage will derive from cost control, regulatory alignment, and digital process optimisation. Emissions performance and traceability are becoming differentiators in procurement discussions.

Encourage restructuring among high-cost or carbon-intensive operators: Plants unable to meet tightening environmental standards or energy-efficiency expectations may face rationalisation or transfer to larger groups. Industry consolidation is likely to progress gradually as compliance thresholds rise.

Report Scope



Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qown1d

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