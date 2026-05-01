Smart Labels in Logistics Research Report 2026: Market to Reach €208.7 Million in 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 57%, Driven by Sales of Hardware, Software and Services by Smart Label Solution Providers

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Labels in Logistics - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market value reached € 21.8 million in 2025. This includes revenues generated from the sales of hardware, software and services by smart label solution providers. The market value is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 57% to reach € 208.7 million in 2030.

This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions. Itis the foremost source of information about the adoption of smart label solutions for parcels and various assets in logistics. Whether you are a device developer, solution provider, logistics service provider, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

The market is forecasted to grow substantially over the next five years as the technology improves and a broader range of customers discover how they can leverage smart labels to streamline their logistics processes. By 2030, annual shipments of smart labels are projected to reach 29.2 million units. This represents a CAGR of 101%. The number of simultaneously active smart labels is estimated to reach 2.4 million units by the end of 2030.

Annual smart label device shipments to reach 29 million units in 2030

Smart labels is a new category of tracking devices that is designed to be attached to packages, roll cages, pallets, crates and other small items in logistics. The product category can be seen as a combination of traditional shipping labels and GPS tracking devices. Adding technology to shipping labels is not new. Other technologies, such as RFID and Bluetooth, have been used for several years. Small-sized GPS trackers leveraging wide area networks have also been used for cargo tracking applications for more than a decade.

However, in the past few years, a number of companies have developed solutions that combine the technologies of GPS tracking devices with the small footprint of a shipping label. The result is smart labels, which enable item-level tracking in near real-time across diverse countries and regions. In this report, a smart label is defined as a shipping label that is designed to be attached to a package and incorporates some type of Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN) technology, such as cellular, satellite, Sigfox or LoRaWAN.

Several companies are in the development phase, while a few early movers have already commercially launched smart label products. The leading solution providers reached shipments of over a hundred thousand units during 2025. Within the next few years, several solution providers are projected to reach annual shipment volumes exceeding one million units.

Key players providing smart label solutions based on cellular technology include Israel-based Sensos, UK-based Reelables, Germany-based Giesecke+Devrient, Switzerland-based VISEMO and US-based Moeco, AT&T, Trackonomy Systems, Tag-N-Trac and Decklar. Companies providing LoRaWAN smart labels include US-based OnAsset Intelligence and CubeWorks, Switzerland-based Truvami, China-based RAKwireless and Moko Technology, and UK-based Trackpac. France-based Linxens and Singapore-based UnaBiz provide smart labels based on Sigfox technology.

Smart labels represent a major opportunity for technology developers, solution providers, telecom operators and logistics service companies. Hundreds of billions of parcels and other small items in logistics are shipped annually. While the vast majority of these items will not be economically viable to track using smart labels, the potential market for smart labels is already in the millions of units.

The report estimates that the number of shipments of smart labels based on cellular, Sigfox or LoRaWAN technology used in logistics worldwide reached 900,000 units in 2025. Since most smart labels are disposable with a lifespan of only a few weeks, the number of devices that are connected and actively transferring data at a particular point in time (i.e. installed base) is significantly lower than annual smart label shipment volumes. There were an estimated 80,000 simultaneously active smart label units at the end of 2025.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 20 executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the smart label value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Comparison of the commercially available smart labels.

Profiles of 17 smart label solution providers.

Forecast on smart label device shipments and installed base lasting until 2030.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of smart label solutions for logistics applications?

What offerings are available from device vendors and service providers?

Who are the main customers of smart label solutions?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of smart labels?

What are the main barriers to widespread adoption of smart labels?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

What are the future trends on this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Transport Industry Background

1.1 International merchandise trade

1.2 Transport industry actors

1.3 Cargo carrying units and parcels

2 Smart Label Solutions

2.1 Solution infrastructure

2.1.1 Device segment

2.1.2 Network segment

2.1.3 Positioning segment

2.1.4 Service segment

2.2 Use cases and benefits of smart labels

2.3 Business and pricing models

3 Market Forecast and Analysis

3.1 Market forecast

3.2 Market analysis

3.2.1 Companies providing supporting technologies

3.2.2 Companies providing adjacent solutions

3.3 Market drivers and barriers

3.3.1 Sustainability is a key aspect of smart label solutions

3.3.2 Leveraging iSIM technology to reduce device footprint

3.3.3 Declining costs enable mass-market adoption

3.3.4 Large-scale manufacturing capabilities will be essential

3.3.5 Inconspicuous labels enhance theft tracking and recovery

3.3.6 Network coverage limitations constrain the emerging smart label market

3.3.7 Sub0G programme to drive adoption of Sigfox-based smart labels

3.3.8 Tailoring smart label development for vertical-specific requirements

3.3.9 Smart labels - the foundation of Ambient IoT

4 Company Profiles and Strategies

4.1 Smart label technology providers

4.1.1 AT&T

4.1.2 CubeWorks

4.1.3 Decklar

4.1.4 Giesecke+Devrient

4.1.5 Linxens

4.1.6 Moeco

4.1.7 Moko Technology

4.1.8 OnAsset Intelligence

4.1.9 RAKwireless

4.1.10 Reelables

4.1.11 Sensos

4.1.12 Tag-N-Trac

4.1.13 Trackonomy Systems

4.1.14 Trackpac (Connect IoT)

4.1.15 Truvami

4.1.16 UnaBiz

4.1.17 VISEMO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qathp

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