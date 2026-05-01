Europe, North America and Australia & New Zealand Lone Worker Safety Solutions Research Report 2026-2030: Opportunities in Enhanced Employee Safety, Reduced Turnover, and Technological Advancements

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lone Worker Safety Solutions - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lone Worker Safety Solutions investigates the lone worker protection market in Europe, North America and Australia & New Zealand covering 71 solution vendors. This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The number of lone workers using connected safety solutions in Europe, North America and ANZ to reach 3.8 million in 2030

Lone worker safety solutions can have numerous benefits for both employers and employees. Well-implemented solutions can improve peace of mind for employees, thus reducing stress and employee turnover. Modern lone worker safety solutions consist of a dedicated lone worker device or smartphone app able to send an alarm signal and a monitoring platform that displays information about the location and status of the lone workers. In case of emergency, workers can call for help from co-workers, professional alarm monitoring operators as well as the police and other emergency responders.

The analyst estimates that the user base of lone worker safety solutions in Europe, North America and Australia & New Zealand was close to 2.5 million at the end of 2025. In Europe, the user base is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%, from 1.4 million users at the end of 2025 to over 2.2 million users at the end of 2030. The UK is the largest market for lone worker solutions and is estimated to account for more than half of the total European market. The North American market is estimated to grow from 685,000 users at the end of 2025 to about 1.1 million users at the end of 2030.

The US market is currently trailing the Canadian market in terms of users. Australia & New Zealand market is forecasted to grow from 350,000 to around 520,000 users during the same period. The combined market value for lone worker safety solutions in Europe, North America and Australia & New Zealand reached € 308 million in 2025. By 2030, the market value is forecasted to grow to € 251 million in Europe, about € 146 million in North America and around € 59 million in Australia & New Zealand.

The lone worker safety solutions markets in Europe, North America and Australia & New Zealand are served by various companies offering hardware devices, software solutions and alarm monitoring and response services. Only a few companies offer complete end-to-end solutions. Many of the largest vendors originate from the UK, Canada and Australia.

These countries also represent the three largest markets. In terms of subscribers, UK-based Peoplesafe is the leading provider of lone worker safety solutions in Europe with around 375,000 subscribers. In Australia, Duress is the clear market leader with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. Leading companies in Canada are Aware360, Blackline Safety and Tsunami Solutions. AlertMedia and Becklar are major players based in the US.

This report will allow you to:

Benefit from 55 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Identify key players on the European, North American and Australia & New Zealand lone worker safety solutions market.

Learn about the latest market trends and key developments.

Understand the opportunities and challenges of the lone worker safety market.

Anticipate future drivers for uptake of lone worker safety services.

Profit from updated regional market forecasts lasting until 2030.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of lone worker safety solutions?

What offerings are available from device vendors and service providers?

Are smartphone apps or dedicated lone worker safety devices more commonly used?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of lone worker safety services?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

How do competitive dynamics and sales strategies differ across regions?

Which countries are adopting regulations for lone worker safety?

How will the lone worker safety market evolve in the next five years?

Who should read this report?

Lone Worker Safety Solutions is the foremost source of information about the status, future market trends and technology developments in this market. Whether you are a vendor, security provider, system integrator, investor, consultant or an employer of lone workers, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Lone Worker Safety Solutions

1.1 Employment statistics

1.2 Lone working

1.3 Lone worker safety solution infrastructure

1.3.1 Device segment

1.3.2 Positioning segment

1.3.3 Network segment

1.3.4 Service segment

1.4 Lone worker legislation and standards

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 Australia & New Zealand

2 Market Analysis and Forecasts

2.1 Market landscape

2.2 Solution provider market shares

2.3 Market forecasts

2.4 Market drivers and trends

2.4.1 Evolving market dynamics across devices and app-based solutions

2.4.2 Body-worn cameras add a new dimension to lone worker protection

2.4.3 The 2G/3G sunsets create challenges and opportunities for LW vendors

2.4.4 Consolidation in the UK market and global price pressure

2.4.5 Hybrid working - an aftermath of the pandemic

2.4.6 Big opportunities in the private sector

2.4.7 Satellite solutions provide protection beyond cellular coverage

2.4.8 Lone worker safety solutions face competition from smartphone SOS features

2.4.9 Lone worker safety solutions are not just for lone workers

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

Lone Worker Safety Solution Providers

Access Personal Safety

AddSecure

ADRESYS

AlertMedia

Amigo Systems (Transfer Group)

Ascom

Aware360

Becklar

Beepiz (SuiviDeFlotte.net)

Blackline Safety

Bodytrak

CALIMA

Crystal Alarm

Cuebly

Duress

EcoOnline

Epic Blue

F24

First2HelpYou

GetHomeSafe

MiniFinder

MiSentinelSOS (Sentinel Technologies)

MultiBel

My Angel

My Safety Buddy

Neovigie (LPI Group)

Nomadia

Oelmann Elektronik

Omnigard

OnGuard

Orbis Protect

PanicGuard

Peoplesafe

Pick Protection (Arnold Clark)

Reliance High-Tech

Samsara

Safepoint (Techshift)

SafeTCard

Secapp

Securdia

Secure2Go

Securitas

SoloProtect

SHEQSY (SafetyCulture)

Swanholm Technology

Swissphone

Sysnav

Traxxs

Terracom

Totalmobile

Track24

Tsunami Solutions

Uepaa

Vatix

Vecima Networks

VerticalMan (Aldea)

Vismo

WaryMe

Worksafe Guardian (Ideagen)

X-Guard

Lone worker device manufacturers

ACR Electronics

Eview

Flic (Shortcut Labs)

Garmin

Globalstar

MAGNETA

Datix (SAVV)

Scandinavian Radio Technology

Teltonika

Twig Com

ZOLEO (Roadpost)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sa90xk

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