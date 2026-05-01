MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Conference call 8 May at 10.00 CEST about Q1 2026

MT Højgaard Holding releases its interim report for Q1 2026 on 8 May 2026 and hosts a conference call at 10.00 (CEST) that date at which the management will present the results and outlook before answering questions. Registration is not required.

The conference call will be conducted in English and can be heard live here or at www.mthh.dk , where the accompanying presentation will be available.

Participants should dial the numbers provided below and enter PIN 531691.

Denmark + 45 78768490 UK + 44 203-7696819 US + 1 646-787-0157



Additional information:

Phone +45 31 21 68 72.

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