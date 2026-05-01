Southeast Asia Fleet Management Industry Research and Forecast Report 2026-2029, Profiles of 42 Aftermarket Solution Providers and Summary of OEM Propositions From CV Brands

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management in Southeast Asia - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fleet Management in Southeast Asia is the foremost source of information about the Commercial Vehicle Telematics and Fleet Management market in this region. Whether you are a telematics vendor, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

The report analyses the latest market developments in primarily Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. This strategic research report provides you with 120 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The installed base of FM systems in Southeast Asia reached 4.0 million units in 2025

The market for fleet management (FM) solutions in Southeast Asia (SEA) has been in a growth period for several years. The market experienced quite significant setbacks during the pandemic, but the current outlook is positive due to several factors such as general economic growth, increasing competition in the transportation and logistics sector as well as a growing awareness of fleet telematics. The total number of FM systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from about 3.6 million units in 2024 to almost 6.4 million units by 2029. The penetration rate in the total population of fleet vehicles used by businesses is at the same time estimated to increase from 17.5% in 2024 to 27.1% in 2029.

The report covers the following key markets in Southeast Asia: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam as well as an overview of the Rest of SEA. The fleet management markets in Southeast Asia to a large extent resemble each other but are also affected by different regulations and general economic growth levels in the respective countries.

Common characteristics between the markets include being less developed than other regions of the world and having comparably low penetration rates from an international perspective. Far from all deployments are full-scale advanced fleet management solutions and a notable share of the total installed base is represented by relatively basic tracking systems with fairly limited FM functionality compared with high-end solutions.

The adoption of more feature-rich fleet management systems is however increasing across the region. One country that stands out from the crowd is Singapore, where more advanced fleet management solutions with a higher price point have had a higher adoption also historically. In recent years, video telematics has also experienced significant adoption across the region, driven by government initiatives to improve driver and road safety. Video telematics is now a strategically important part of most vendors' offerings in Southeast Asia.

The analyst ranks Jimi IoT, Cartrack (Karooooo) and TransTRACK as the largest providers of fleet management solutions in Southeast Asia. These three companies all have total installed bases of over 200,000 fleet management units in SEA on their respective platforms. Included in the top-5 are also Italian Tierra through its Indonesian subsidiary Weeo and DTC from Thailand.

Other top-15 vendors with estimated installed bases of more than 40,000 active units in the region include local and regional solution providers such as Vietnamese BA GPS, Lithuania-based Gurtam, Onelink and GPSiam based in Thailand, WanWayTech from China, SquareGPS (Navixy) headquartered in the US, Indonesian EasyGo and McEasy, VIETMAP from Vietnam and Geotab from Canada.

Additional notable vendors moreover include Astrata Group, V3 Smart Technologies and Overdrive IoT based in Singapore, the Malaysian companies Gussman Technologies, Total Dynamic, Katsana and Safetruck, EUPFin from Taiwan Swedish GpsGate, Radius Telematics from the UK, Thailand-based Nostra Logistics and Tramigo headquartered in Finland.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Southeast Asia.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 42 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Market forecasts lasting until 2029.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading local providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions?

Which international fleet management providers are targeting Southeast Asia?

What hurdles are there for foreign players?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

What is the price level of fleet telematics solutions in the region?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2026-2027?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Fleet Management Solutions

1.1 Fleet Management infrastructure

1.1.1 Vehicle segment

1.1.2 GNSS segment

1.1.3 Network segment

1.1.4 Backoffice segment

1.2 Vehicle management

1.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

1.2.2 Security tracking

1.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems

1.3 Driver management

1.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

1.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

1.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

1.3.4 Insurance risk management

1.4 Operations management

1.4.1 Routing and navigation

1.4.2 Transport management

1.4.3 Mobile workforce management

1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.5.1 The DLT mandate in Thailand

1.5.2 The APAD ICOP regulations in Malaysia

1.5.3 The PUVMP in the Philippines

1.5.4 The MOT regulations in Indonesia

1.5.5 Regulations in Singapore

1.5.6 The Road Transport Decree in Vietnam

1.6 Business models

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Commercial vehicle fleets in Southeast Asia

2.1.2 Fleet management market forecast

2.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares

2.2 Local markets and players

2.2.1 Indonesia

2.2.2 Malaysia

2.2.3 Singapore

2.2.4 Thailand

2.2.5 The Philippines

2.2.6 Vietnam

2.2.7 Rest of SEA

2.3 Market drivers and barriers

2.3.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.3.2 Regulatory environment

2.3.3 Competitive environment

2.3.4 Technology environment

2.4 Value chain analysis

2.4.1 Telematics industry players

2.4.2 Automotive industry players

2.4.3 Telecom industry players

2.4.4 IT Industry players

2.5 Future industry trends

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 International aftermarket solution providers

Arvento Mobile Systems

Cartrack (Karooooo)

Geotab

GpsGate

Gurtam

Jimi IoT

Radius Telematics

SquareGPS (Navixy)

Tramigo

WanWayTech

Weeo (Tierra)

3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers

Active Telematics

Astrata Group

BA GPS

CSE Group

DTC

EasyGo

EUPFin Technology

FleetHunt Technologies

Forth Tracking System

GPSFleet

GPSiam

Gussmann Technologies

IntelliTrac

Katsana

Lavinta Telematics

Logisfleet

McEasy

Nostra Logistics

Onelink Technology

Overdrive IoT

Quantum Inventions (Continental)

Rightontrack

SafeTruck

SDD GPS

SERA (Astra International)

TNT Surveillance

Total Dynamic Technology

TransTRACK

VIETMAP

V3 Smart Technologies

Webcast Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bbn7dw

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