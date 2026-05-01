Europe and North America Telecare (Medical Alert Systems or PERS (Personal Emergency Response Systems)) Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2026 & 2030

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Telecare Market in Europe and North America - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that the user base of telecare solutions in the European market was around 9.7 million at the end of 2025. In Europe, the user base is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach more than 14.1 million users at the end of 2030. The market value of telecare solutions reached € 3.9 billion in 2025.

The market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% in the next five years to reach € 5.6 billion at the end of the forecast period. Leading vendors active on the European telecare market include Tunstall, Legrand, TeleAlarm (Assa Abloy), Careium, and Chubb. Tunstall, Legrand and TeleAlarm have strong presence across the 16.2 million in 2025 European region. Careium is a leading market player in the Nordic region and also has strong presence in the UK. Chubb Community Care has a strong footprint in the UK market.

The Telecare Market in Europe and North America gives first-hand insights into the adoption of telecare solutions also known as medical alert systems or PERS (personal emergency response systems). This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Companies such as Assa Abloy, Ascom, Attentive (Solem), Beghelli, Chiptech, Climax Technology, Essence Group, MiniFinder, Navigil (Twig Com), Nobi and Telecom Design are key telecare equipment vendors. Enovation (Legrand Care), Skyresponse and Azur Soft are the leading providers of telecare monitoring software solutions. Additional vendors active across the European telecare ecosystem, covering platform software providers, service operators and connected device specialists include 2iC-Care, Access Group, Everon, Genus Care, Just Checking, Libify, Sensio, SmartLife Care, Tellu, Telegrafik, Urmet and Vivago.

The North American medical alert solution market is estimated to grow from 6.5 million users at the end of 2025 to 10.1 million users at the end of 2030. The penetration of medical alert services in the North American region now corresponds to 9.1% of the region's population at the age of 65 years or older. The market value for medical alert solutions in North America reached € 3.4 billion (US$ 3.7 billion) in 2025. The 2 million in 2025 market value is forecasted to grow to € 5.1 billion (US$ 5.6 billion) by 2030. The North American medical alert market is served by a broad range of companies providing hardware devices, software platforms and monitoring services. Some companies offer integrated and platform-led solutions that combine hardware, software and monitoring capabilities into a unified offering.

Key examples include Aloe Care Health, Becklar Personal Health & Safety, Connect America, Life Alert Emergency Response, Lively, LogicMark, Mytrex, Medical Guardian and QMedic. Another group consists of monitoringled service providers that bundle monitoring subscriptions with branded or third-party medical alert equipment focusing on monitoring operations and service delivery. Examples are ADT, Alert1, Bay Alarm Medical and ModivCare. The market includes specialised equipment vendors that design and manufacture medical alert hardware and sensing technologies such as Climax Technology, Essence Group, Numera (Malar Company) and Vayyar Imaging.

The European and North American market for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) is supported by several trends and developments that will have an impact on the competitive landscape during the forecast period. The silver generation is quickly becoming technologically savvy and open to adopting technology to help in everyday living needs. The deployment of telecare services enables proactive care that support timely interventions, reducing avoidable hospital admissions while maintaining independence for individuals in their own homes.

Based on the solution, monitoring can be taken care of by family care providers, municipalities or professional 24/7 monitoring providers. AI-based solutions have an increasing role in the development of preventive and predictive care models. Solution providers have integrated AI and ML algorithms to analyse the monitoring data to learn about the patient's routine, identify irregularities and expedite the needed assistance. Predictive analytics models support proactive care by assessing a user's risk of falling based on historical data and health conditions.

The industry is becoming more patient-centric which calls for integrated systems and improved interoperability of connected care solutions. Technology enabled care is a cost-effective solution for monitoring the health of elderly and the vulnerable population offering continuous monitoring. Finally, a convergence between medical alert and remote patient monitoring solutions can be observed as new, integrated and more holistic care solutions emerge.

The number of telecare users in Europe and North America reached 16.2 million in 2025

In this digital era, artificial intelligence and generative technologies are transforming the tools and platforms for diagnosis, treatment and patient engagement. The rapid adoption and integration of digital technologies in healthcare have resulted in promising solutions to solve some of the challenges posed by the ageing population and strained healthcare systems.

The analyst's definition of telecare solutions, also known as medical alert systems or PERS (personal emergency response systems), is a service that enables elderly, disabled and vulnerable people to seek help from home in the event of an emergency. These solutions can trigger an alarm either when the user presses a button or when sensors detect activity that deviates from normal patterns. PERS systems provide continuous in-home or completely mobile monitoring services and can consist of a range of electronic devices such as personal alarm buttons, motion detectors, GPS monitors, fitness wearables, smartphones with built-in emergency features and radarbased technologies capable of detecting falls or unusual movements without requiring the user to wear a device.

The market is evolving to include AI-driven capabilities that can automatically trigger an alarm in situations such as when a user leaves home at an unusual time or forgets to take his or her medication. AI-enabled systems can also detect unusual inactivity, recognise fall patterns using radar or motion sensors, identify distress through voice analysis or flag behavioural changes that indicate increased risk.

This report will allow you to:

Profit from numerous executive interviews with market leading companies.

Learn about the latest developments in telecare devices and services.

Study the strategies of 69 key players in the telecare industry.

Understand the market dynamics of the healthcare and social care systems in both regions.

Evaluate the business opportunities in the fast-growing mobile telecare device segment.

Benefit from expert market analysis including detailed market forecasts lasting until 2030.

Predict future market and technology developments.

The report answers the following questions:

What are the main drivers on this market?

Which are the leading telecare (medical alert) service and equipment providers?

What are the general technology trends for telecare solutions?

How are AI-enabled solutions transforming the telecare industry?

How can healthcare providers and payers benefit from telecare solutions?

What are the main differences between the European and North American market?

How are new reimbursement policies affecting this market?

How will the telecare market evolve in the next five years?

Market Forecasts, Trends, and Conclusions



Staffing shortages driving the need for digital transformation

A growing market and new entrants lead to a changing market landscape

Changing demographics to drive the adoption of telecare solutions

Technology enabled care enables elderly to age at home for longer

Digital transformation is supported by increased connectivity

Evolving consumer behaviour and interest

PSTN Switch off continues to drive the transition towards IP-based telecare

The sunsets of 2G/3G cellular networks have driven launches of 4G devices

The digital shift enables new services and use cases

Convergence between telecare, telehealth and remote patient monitoring

The use of mobile telecare solutions is growing

A slow awakening consumer market for telecare in Europe

The beginning of AI integration marks a shift towards smarter healthcare

Advancing hybrid care models with digital tools and data-driven solutions

Telecare Systems in Europe Solution providers

iC-Care

Althea Group

Amparo Technologies

Appello

Assa Abloy

Attentive (Solem)

Azur Soft

Beghelli (Group Gewiss)

Buddi (Big Technologies)

Careium

Caru

Chiptech

Chubb Community Care (APi Group)

Enovation (Legrand Care)

Essence Group

Eurocross Assistance

Everon Group

Genus Care

Hobacare

James TeleCare (iLogs Healthcare)

Just Checking

Legrand Care

Libify Technologies

Limmex

MiniFinder

Navigil (Twig Com)

Nobi

Posifon

Sensio

Sensorem

Skyresponse

SmartLife Care

TeleAlarm Group (Assa Abloy)

Telecom Design

Telegrafik

Tellu

The Access Group

Tunstall Healthcare Group

Urmet ATE

Vitakt Hausnotruf

Vivago

VIVAI Software

Zembro

Medical Alert Systems in North America Solution providers

ADT Corporation

Alert1

Aloe Care Health

Bay Alarm Medical

Becklar Personal Health & Safety

Cherish Health

Climax Technology

Connect America

HandsFree Health (Quarvis Health)

Laipac Technology

Life Alert Emergency Response

LifeStation

Lively (Best Buy Health)

LogicMark

Medical Guardian

MetAlert (GTX Corp)

MobileHelp (Medical Guardian)

ModivCare

Mytrex

NtelCare

Numera (Malar Group)

Pontosense

QMedic

SecuraTrac

UnaliWear

Vayyar Imaging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwzla3

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