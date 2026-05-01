North America and Europe Video Telematics Market Research Report 2026 Featuring CameraMatics, Samsara, Lytx, Nexar, EROAD, Verizon, Howen, and Jimi IoT Among Others

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Video Telematics Market - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Video Telematics Market is the seventh consecutive report in the series, analysing the latest developments on the market for video telematics solutions. This strategic research report provides you with 240 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The reportis the foremost source of information about this fast-growing application area in the transportation sector. Whether you are a telematics vendor, video specialist, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

North America and Europe to account for 22 million video telematics systems in use by 2030

The integration of cameras to enable various video-based solutions in commercial vehicle environments is one of the strongest trends in the fleet telematics sector in recent years. The analyst's definition of video telematics includes a broad range of camera-based solutions deployed in commercial vehicle fleets either as standalone applications or as an extension of conventional fleet telematics.

The analyst estimates that the installed base of active video telematics systems in North America reached almost 7.6 million units in 2025. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%, the active installed base is forecasted to reach over 17.3 million units in North America by 2030. In Europe, the installed base of active video telematics systems is estimated to over 2.0 million units in 2025. The active installed base is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% to reach 4.3 million video telematics systems in Europe by 2030.

The video telematics market is served by a number of different types of players, ranging from specialists focused specifically on video telematics solutions for various commercial vehicles, to general fleet telematics players which have introduced video offerings, and hardware-focused suppliers offering mobile digital video recorders (DVRs) and vehicle cameras used for video telematics. An increasing share of companies active in the video telematics space today offer all-in-one solutions integrating fleet and video telematics capabilities on the same platform.

The analyst ranks Streamax, Samsara and Lytx as the leading video telematics players in their respective categories. Streamax is the leading hardware provider, having equipped more than 5 million commercial vehicles globally to date, and the company also offers software platforms and subscription services which are widely used together with its hardware. Among the general fleet telematics players, Samsara stands out as the front-running video solution provider with the largest number of camera units deployed across its subscriber base. Lytx is in turn the largest video telematics solution specialist and the company was the first to surpass 1 million vehicle subscriptions for video telematics specifically.

Significant players in this space also include the fleet management provider Motive (formerly KeepTruckin), the hardware-focused video telematics company Howen, the video safety specialist Netradyne and the channel-focused brand Xirgo (formerly Sensata INSIGHTS, including the acquired video telematics company SmartWitness), all having estimated installed bases of around half a million units or more.

The remaining top-10 players are VisionTrack, LightMetrics and Nauto, which all have a primary focus on camera-based solutions specifically. Vendors with installed bases just outside of the top list moreover include Powerfleet and Jimi IoT followed by Nexar, Solera Fleet Solutions, Waylens, Cartrack and Idrive.

Additional companies with sizeable installed bases of video telematics solutions include CameraMatics, Raven Connected, DRIVE CHART (Go Drive) and Forward Thinking Systems.

Other noteworthy players competing in the video telematics space include video-focused solution providers such as SureCam, Rosco, Seeing Machines, Gauss Control, MANTIS, FleetCam and FleetSafe.Ai; fleet telematics players including Platform Science, Radius, Azuga, Matrix iQ, Microlise, ISAAC Instruments, EROAD and AddSecure Transport Solutions; as well as the hardware-focused suppliers MiTAC, Pittasoft (BlackVue) and Positioning Universal, which have all reached estimated installed bases in the tens of thousands.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Descriptions of video telematics applications and associated concepts.

Comprehensive overview of the video telematics value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 51 companies offering video telematics software and hardware.

Market forecasts lasting until 2030.

This report answers the following questions:

What different types of players are involved in the video telematics value chain?

Which are the major specialised providers of video telematics solutions?

What offerings are available from the general fleet management solution providers?

How are the hardware-focused suppliers approaching the market?

Which are the frontrunning geographic markets for video telematics solutions so far?

What are the price levels for video telematics hardware and software?

Which trends and drivers are shaping the market?

How will the video telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Video Telematics Solutions

1.1 Introduction to video telematics

1.1.1 Video telematics as a standalone application

1.1.2 Video telematics as an integrated part of fleet telematics

1.2 Video telematics applications and associated concepts

1.2.1 Video-based driver management

1.2.2 Driver fatigue and distraction monitoring

1.2.3 Advanced driver assistance systems and driver monitoring systems

1.2.4 Driver training and coaching

1.2.5 Managed services

1.2.6 Exoneration of drivers and insurance-related functionality

1.3 Business models

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Video telematics vendor market shares

2.1.2 The North American video telematics market

2.1.3 The European video telematics market

2.1.4 Rest of World outlook

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Video telematics solution providers

2.2.2 Fleet telematics solution providers

2.2.3 Hardware-focused suppliers

2.3 Market drivers and trends

2.3.1 Privacy issues soften as video telematics becomes mainstream

2.3.2 Acknowledging the performance of good drivers can alleviate scepticism

2.3.3 Regulatory developments can drive the adoption of camera-based technology

2.3.4 Video telematics at the core of the latest M&A wave in the FM space

2.3.5 Partnership strategies remain common in the video telematics space

2.3.6 Proprietary video offerings emerge alongside partner-powered options

2.3.7 Increasing commoditisation of video telematics hardware

2.3.8 OEM integration may ultimately lead to the widespread uptake of video

2.3.9 Video and associated AI capabilities boost interest in fleet insurance telematics

2.3.10 Artificial intelligence and machine vision capabilities become table stakes

2.3.11 Integrated solutions from one-stop shops combine fleet & video telematics

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Video telematics solution providers

CameraMatics

Cipia (HARMAN)

DRIVE CHART (Go Drive)

Exeros Technologies

FleetCam

FleetSafe.Ai

Gauss Control

Gowit

iCAM Video Telematics

Idrive

Jungo

LightMetrics

Lytx

MANTIS

Nauto

Netradyne

Nexar

Raven Connected

Rosco Vision

SafetyDirect (Rand McNally)

Seeing Machines

SureCam

VisionTrack

Waylens

3.2 Fleet telematics solution providers

AddSecure

Azuga (Bridgestone)

Cartrack

EROAD

Forward Thinking Systems

Geotab

ISAAC Instruments

J. J. Keller

Matrix iQ

Microlise

Motive

Platform Science

Powerfleet

Radius

Samsara

Solera Fleet Solutions

Trakm8

Verizon Connect

Xirgo

3.3 Hardware-focused suppliers

D-TEG

Howen

Jimi IoT

MiTAC

Pittasoft (BlackVue)

Positioning Universal

Streamax

Teltonika

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgxspy

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