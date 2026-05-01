CereAura Aims to Simplify Autism Diagnosis and Therapy Through AI-Driven Insights





Photo Courtesy of: CereBree

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CereBree has announced the development of CereAura , an AI-powered platform designed to support autism diagnosis, therapy planning, and long-term developmental tracking. The platform is part of the company’s broader initiative to integrate health and human development systems through a unified digital infrastructure.

CereAura is built to assist parents, caregivers, therapists, and clinicians in identifying and managing neurodevelopmental differences. The platform combines AI-based assessments, therapy tools, and behavioral analytics into a single system intended to reduce fragmentation in autism care.

One of the platform’s core components is its AI-powered assessment feature, which analyzes structured behavioral inputs to identify early developmental differences. These assessments are designed to provide initial indicators that may guide clinical evaluation and intervention planning. Early identification is widely associated with improved outcomes, particularly when support is introduced during early childhood.

In addition to assessment, CereAura includes tools designed for therapists and care providers. The platform provides dashboards that allow professionals to track progress, monitor behavioral patterns, and adapt therapy plans over time. By organizing data across multiple sessions and environments, the system enables a more continuous view of a child’s development.

CereAura also includes interactive learning modules for children. These modules are designed to simulate real-life scenarios that support the development of communication, social interaction, and emotional understanding. The structured digital environment allows children to engage with guided activities while maintaining consistency across learning experiences.

Behavioral analytics form another key part of the platform. Data collected from daily activities, therapy sessions, and caregiver inputs are presented through visual charts and reports. These insights can be shared across parents, therapists, and educators, supporting coordination between different parts of a child’s care network.

Georges Saleh, who is involved in the development of CereAura, said, “The platform is designed to bring together assessment, therapy tools, and behavioral tracking so that caregivers and professionals can work from the same set of information when supporting a child.”

CereAura also incorporates features focused on emotional context and routine management. Caregivers can log observations related to mood, stress, and transitions, which are then structured into insights that help identify patterns over time. This functionality is intended to support more consistent routines and improve understanding of behavioral responses.

Sunil Raina, Founder and CEO of CereBree, said, “CereAura reflects our broader goal of creating connected systems that support individuals across different stages of life, with a focus on integrating health and development data in a structured way.”

CereAura operates within CereBree’s wider platform, which connects multiple domains including education, career development, and well-being. The company is currently in a pre-launch phase, working with early partners across several regions, including the United States, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and the Asia-Pacific region. A broader rollout is expected as part of its expansion plans through 2026.

About CereBree

CereBree is a technology company focused on developing AI-powered platforms that integrate health, education, and workforce systems. Its products are designed to connect different aspects of human development into unified digital environments supported by data-driven insights.

Contact Information: +961 71 846 156

Name: George Saleh

Company: Cerebree

Website: cereaura.cerebree.com cerebree.com

Email: georges@cerebree.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb981a7e-4b8d-442a-bc9c-5e090b7dd4eb