Bimergen Energy to Present its $2B Growth Strategy at the Market Movers Investor Summit

Newport Beach, CA, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESS.WS), a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the United States, announced today that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday May 5, 2026. Bimergen’s Co-CEO & CFO Bob Brilon will deliver a corporate presentation and subsequently open the floor to questions. The presentation will take place at 2:40 P.M. ET at the historic Bank of New York.

The Market Movers Investor Summit is a premier, high-access event on Wall Street. The Inaugural program features fireside chats with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, in addition to company presentations and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event Details:

Summit Date: May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 2:40 P.M. ET

2:40 P.M. ET Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)





Request an invitation to attend at www.marketmoverssummit.com.

Bimergen plans to discuss its $2 billion growth strategy from its development pipeline of battery energy storage projects totaling approximately 2.0 GW of estimated capacity across key U.S. power markets, including ERCOT, PJM, WECC, CAISO and MISO. Bimergen will also discuss the project specific entity financial structure avoiding public company dilution and debt recourse. Bimergen management will discuss the simple energy arbitrage revenue model that capitalizes on the increasing demand and increasing prices for electricity while making more power available to the grid when it is needed. Bimergen’s strategy is technology agnostic, which makes them unique, and focused on owning and operating these revenue-producing battery storage farms. Bimergen’s strategy includes the use of long-term offtake agreements that support stable, contract-backed revenue streams, de-risking operating cashflows. Mr. Brilon will also discuss the status of the projects moving towards being operational in Texas in the near term.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESSWS) is a U.S.-based independent power producer specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS). Bimergen develops utility-scale and distributed storage projects designed to provide grid reliability, renewable integration, and flexible energy solutions. Bimergen manages the full project lifecycle, including site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations. Its portfolio spans multiple power markets across the United States. For more information about Bimergen Energy, please visit www.bimergen.com.

About Market Movers

Market Movers is a next-generation investor conference designed for people responsible for capital, growth, and strategic outcomes. Hosted on Wall Street inside the original Bank of New York, the event brings together public & company leaders, investors, real estate principals, founders, and operators for a focused, high-access experience. The emphasis is on meaningful conversations, real connections, and perspectives that extend beyond a single market or asset class.

To learn more about the Market Movers Investor Summit, visit: https://www.marketmoverssummit.com

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Bimergen Energy Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Bimergen Energy Corporation undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

BESS@redchip.com