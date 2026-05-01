Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Analysis Report 2026: $24.48 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The trastuzumab biosimilars market is experiencing exponential growth, projected to expand from $6.9 billion in 2025 to $8.86 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 28.5%. This surge is driven by factors such as high HER2-positive breast cancer incidence, patent exclusivity loss, rising oncology drug costs, and increasing hospital oncology adoption. The market is expected to reach $24.48 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 28.9%, fueled by increasing cancer prevalence, expansion into gastric cancer treatments, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing physician confidence.

The prevalence of breast and gastric cancers significantly contributes to the market's growth. Trastuzumab biosimilars are crucial in treating HER2-overexpressing breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer. As cancer incidences rise, demand for these cost-effective alternatives to branded therapies increases. For example, the American Cancer Society projected 297,790 new invasive breast cancer cases in the U.S. in 2023.

Market expansion is also driven by key players launching new products in untapped regions. Strategic initiatives like new product development, partnerships, and geographic expansion help maintain competitive positioning. Accord BioPharma Inc.'s 2024 launch of HERCESSI, a biosimilar to Herceptin approved for various HER2-positive cancers, exemplifies this trend. Similarly, Alvotech's acquisition of Xbrane Biopharma aims to bolster R&D capabilities within the Swedish ecosystem.

Prominent market players include Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Mylan NV, among others. North America led the market in 2025, while the Middle East is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, highlighting countries like Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the USA.

Tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs for imported inputs and sterile manufacturing supplies, particularly affecting hospital pharmacies in Asia Pacific and Europe. However, tariffs are also fostering regional biologics manufacturing, aiding local biosimilar production capacity expansion.

The trastuzumab biosimilars market research report provides comprehensive insights into global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and market trends. It includes detailed analyses of market segments and future opportunities, offering a complete perspective on the industry landscape.

Trastuzumab biosimilars, such as Ogivri, Herzuma, Ontruzant, and Trazimera, are distributed through hospital and online pharmacies. These products are pivotal in treating adjuvant and metastatic breast cancer, as well as metastatic gastric cancer. The market value encompasses sales of related products like Herceptin, Avastin, and Kanjinti, encompassing manufacturer sales, whether directly to end customers or through intermediaries.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan NV

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd.

Innovent Biologics Inc.

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Apotex Inc.

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd.

Celltrion Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

BIOCAD

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.

Biocon Limited

Alvotech Holdings S.A.

Polpharma Biologics S.A

EirGenix Inc.

Hetero Biopharma Limited

Mabion SA

ALTEOGEN Inc.

Prestige BioPharma Limited

AryoGen Pharmed Co. Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eibz6a

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