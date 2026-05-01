Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Analysis Report 2026: $2.42 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bevacizumab Biosimilars Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The bevacizumab biosimilars market has been witnessing robust growth, with projections indicating it will expand from $1.64 billion in 2025 to $1.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth is attributed to the patent expiry of reference bevacizumab, increasing cancer prevalence, demand for economical biologics, government initiatives, and advancements in recombinant DNA technology.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow to $2.42 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2%. Key drivers include rising biosimilar approvals, market expansion in emerging regions, AI integration in drug development, a shift towards outpatient oncology care, and strategic partnerships among pharmaceutical companies. Noteworthy trends involve increased biosimilar adoption in oncology, more affordable treatment options, rising regulatory approvals, expanded pharmacy networks, and growth in specialized cancer treatment centers.

The rising incidence of cancer globally is pivotal in driving the demand for bevacizumab biosimilars. Bevacizumab effectively inhibits tumor angiogenesis, proving vital in managing advanced non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer, and other malignancies. For example, NHS England reported that new cancer diagnoses rose to 354,820 in 2023, increasing by 8,605 cases compared to 2022, demonstrating the urgent need for cost-effective treatments.

Major companies are enhancing accessibility and clinical applications through next-generation formulations. In March 2024, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launched Versavo in the UK for various cancers, maintaining affordability. Similarly, Biocon Biologics partnered with Sandoz Australia to amplify reach, leveraging Sandoz's robust marketing and distribution network.

Key players in this space include Cipla Limited, Reliance Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Biocon Ltd., and others. These companies are continuously working on diversifying and improving biosimilar compositions to cater to increasing market demands.

Regionally, North America held the largest market share in 2025. Meanwhile, tariffs have influenced market dynamics, raising production costs but also encouraging local manufacturing and innovation. Key biosimilars like Mvasi and Zirabev are central to these shifts.

The bevacizumab biosimilars market is detailed in a series of new research reports covering market statistics, global and regional sizes, competitor shares, and future opportunities. These reports provide comprehensive insights into the industry's current and future scenarios, ensuring a well-rounded market perspective.

Products such as Avastin, Mvasi, Zirabev, and Aybintio are distributed across hospital, online, and retail pharmacies, targeting conditions like colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, and more. Market value is derived from the sales of goods and related services by manufacturers, outlining the sector's economic impact within the specified geographies.

Market Analysis:

Product Segments: Avastin, Mvasi, Zirabev, Aybintio, Others.

Avastin, Mvasi, Zirabev, Aybintio, Others. Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others.

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others. Applications: Colorectal Cancer, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Glioblastoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Cervical Cancer, Ovarian Cancer.

Colorectal Cancer, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Glioblastoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Cervical Cancer, Ovarian Cancer. Leading Companies: Cipla Limited, Reliance lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others.

Cipla Limited, Reliance lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others. Geographic Coverage: The report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and covers countries such as the USA, China, Germany, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

Increased Adoption of Biosimilars in Oncology

Cost-Effective Treatment Alternatives

Rising Regulatory Approvals for Biosimilars

Expansion of Hospital and Retail Pharmacy Networks

Growth of Specialty Cancer Treatment Centers

Companies Featured

Cipla Limited

Reliance lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Beaconpharma Ltd.

Innovent Biologics Inc.

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd.

Celltrion Inc.

Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Hetero Drugs Ltd.

Apotex Inc.

BioXpress Therapeutics SA

mAbxience SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2a6m5

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