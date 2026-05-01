Rituximab Biosimilars Market Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Research Analysis Report 2026: $6.2 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rituximab Biosimilars Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rituximab biosimilars market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $3.42 billion in 2025 to $6.26 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. This growth is attributed to the high cost of original rituximab, the rising prevalence of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, increased awareness of autoimmune disease management, and the limited availability of advanced biologics.







The forecast period anticipates further expansion fueled by the launch of new biosimilar formulations, growth in subcutaneous delivery options, increased adoption in emerging markets, and bolstered government and insurance support for biosimilars. Key trends include enhanced subcutaneous administration, preference for cost-effective monoclonal antibody alternatives, and the burgeoning use of antibody-drug conjugates in targeted therapy.



The increasing prevalence of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) is a significant driver for this market. Rituximab biosimilars target CD20-positive B cells, reducing tumor burden and offering a cost-effective treatment option. Notably, in January 2024, the American Cancer Society projected that approximately 80,620 individuals would be diagnosed with NHL, emphasizing the need for these biosimilars.



The growth of autoimmune disease prevalence also supports the market's expansion. Rituximab biosimilars are essential in managing autoimmune diseases by specifically targeting B cells. For instance, Arthritis Australia estimated a 33% increase in rheumatoid arthritis cases by 2040, highlighting the demand for accessible treatments.



Leading market players focus on strategic collaborations to improve accessibility and affordability. In July 2023, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories partnered with Fresenius Kabi to commercialize a rituximab biosimilar in the US, expanding market access for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and NHL. North America led the market in 2025, while the Middle East is poised for rapid growth. Regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, and the US are key players in the market.



The rituximab biosimilars market report offers comprehensive insights into the industry's current and future scenarios, providing detailed market statistics, competitive analyses, and emerging opportunities. Overall, rituximab biosimilars, chimeric monoclonal antibodies, serve as vital therapies for conditions characterized by abnormal B cell activity. These biosimilars are accessible through various distribution channels, including hospital and online pharmacies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Rising Adoption of Rituximab Biosimilars for Oncology and Autoimmune Diseases

Expansion of Subcutaneous Administration and Pre-Filled Delivery Systems

Growing Preference for Cost-Effective Monoclonal Antibody Alternatives

Increasing Use of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Targeted Therapy

Enhanced Hospital and Retail Pharmacy Distribution Channels

Companies Featured

Novartis AG

Pfizer

BIOCAD

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.

Innovent Biologics Inc.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Hetero Drugs Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.

Reliance Life Sciences India

Zenotech Laboratories

Celltrion

Biocad

MABION S.A.

Amgen

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Celltrion Healthcare

Coherus BioSciences

Aryogen Biopharma

TR-Pharm

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynmkic

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