AirSculpt Technologies Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced it will report first quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Friday, May 8, 2026, to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) using the conference ID 13760143 or by clicking this link to request a return call for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the AirSculpt Technologies website at https://investors.airsculpt.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

The Company also announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

On May 18, 2026, the Company will participate in the Wolfe Research Global Consumer Growth Conference being held virtually on May 18, 2026. Management will host a fireside chat presentation at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time and hold virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

On May 19, 2026, the Company will participate in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational being held at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles on May 19, 2026. Management will host a presentation at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time and hold investor meetings throughout the day.

The fireside chat presentations at both conferences will be available live and for replay on the Investor Relations page on the company's website at https://investors.elitebodysculpture.com.

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

Investor Contact:

Allison Malkin

Partner, ICR Inc.

AirSculpt@icrinc.com