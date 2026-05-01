B2BROKER Group Puts AI at the Core of B2TRADER as Technology Enters a New Era



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BROKER Group, a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions, has announced a major AI upgrade to B2TRADER, its flagship multi-asset trading platform. With the launch of a new native AI Assistant and a more flexible commercial model, B2BROKER Group is positioning B2TRADER as an AI-first trading infrastructure solution for the next generation of brokers.

Traders today are dealing with more data, more volatility, more instruments, and more pressure to react quickly. For brokers serving them, the message is clear: execution alone is no longer enough. The next competitive advantage is intelligence.

As retail and semi-professional traders become more sophisticated, it puts greater pressure on brokers to offer more value to their clients. In this environment, they need more than a standard trading terminal — they need infrastructure that helps them stand out.

The launch of the new AI Assistant is B2BROKER Group’s way of responding to this shift. Because the AI is embedded directly into the B2TRADER platform, traders are able to access forecasts, sentiment analysis, signal drivers, suggested actions, and key market metrics without leaving the platform.

Brokers, meanwhile, receive the ability to provide their clients with a stronger product offering, institutional-style intelligence, and real-time decision support. As a result, B2BROKER Group directly helps brokers upgrade the value they deliver to end users and compete in a market where smarter tools are becoming the new standard.

This marks a significant step in B2TRADER’s evolution from a multi-asset trading platform into an AI-enabled trading environment built for the future of brokerage.

For years, trading platforms competed on speed, asset coverage, charts, and interface design. These remain important, but the market is moving to a new level. Traders now expect platforms to help them interpret information, not just display it.

The AI Assistant is designed to close that gap: the widget analyses market conditions across multiple dimensions and converts complex data into clear, actionable insights. Instead of switching between charts, news feeds, external analytics platforms, and signal providers, traders can now access an AI-powered market view directly inside their trading terminal.

The result is a cleaner, faster, and more intelligent trading experience. Less noise, more context.

Alongside the AI Assistant launch, B2BROKER Group is also introducing a more tailored pricing model for B2TRADER. Pricing can now be better aligned with a broker’s size, operational complexity, required configuration, product scope, and growth stage.

The goal is to give more financial businesses access to high-quality trading technology without forcing them into commercial structures that do not match their needs or scale.

“We believe AI will separate the next generation of brokers from the previous one,” said Arthur Azizov, Founder and CEO of B2BROKER Group. “For our team, this is more than just another feature release; it’s a strategic step toward an AI-first trading experience. Brokers need to give their clients more than execution — they need to give them intelligence, speed, context, and confidence. With the AI Assistant in B2TRADER, we are helping our clients build stronger businesses and giving their end users a real market advantage.”

About B2BROKER Group

B2BROKER Group is a group of companies providing global fintech solutions for financial institutions. The group delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in Dubai, London, Limassol, and Hong Kong, B2BROKER Group operates across 11 countries and serves clients in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER Group works with brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions, providing scalable technology and infrastructure designed to help clients streamline operations, improve efficiency, and grow their businesses.

About B2TRADER

B2TRADER is a multi-asset trading platform developed by B2BROKER Group for brokers and financial institutions. It supports trading across multiple markets from a single account, including Forex, crypto CFDs, spot fiat and crypto, precious metals and commodities, equity indices, NDF CFDs, perpetual futures, equities, ETFs, and fixed income. The platform is designed for high-load environments and can process up to 3,000 requests per second, supporting brokers that require stable, scalable, and flexible trading infrastructure.

Contact

B2BROKER Group

sales@b2broker.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56b83db7-24e3-4fbf-8dfb-536bdf47144c