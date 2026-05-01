Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Trastuzumab Biosimilars Research Report 2026: $8.05 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2035

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market is experiencing substantial growth, escalating from $4.96 billion in 2025 to an estimated $5.47 billion in 2026, with a projected CAGR of 10.3%. Driving this growth are factors such as the high prevalence of autoimmune diseases, advances in biosimilar research, cost barriers associated with original biologics, and favorable governmental policies. This momentum is further expected to propel the market to $8.05 billion by 2030, supported by advancements in precision medicine, increased healthcare spending, and adoption of digital health solutions.

The surge in autoimmune diseases significantly boosts biosimilar demand. Johns Hopkins University, in 2023, noted that about 3% of the U.S. population suffers from such conditions, creating urgent demand for TNF-alpha inhibiting treatments like adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept. These biologics offer effective solutions for chronic inflammatory diseases, fueling the preference for biosimilars that offer cost-effective alternatives.

Technological advancements are key, with companies like Celltrion USA introducing products such as Yuflyma, a high-concentration, citrate-free biosimilar, enhancing patient experience while maintaining therapeutic effectiveness. Such innovations underscore the competitive landscape, ensuring patient compliance and reduced discomfort.

Strategic mergers, such as Celltrion's acquisition of iQone Healthcare in 2024, highlight the ongoing market consolidation. This move aims at strengthening European biosimilar commercialization, expanding distribution networks, and elevating treatment access. Market participants such as Biogen, Novartis, Pfizer, Amgen, and others are continuously exploring new horizons to harness growth opportunities.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with significant activity anticipated across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and beyond. This geographical spread underlines the global reach and potential for biosimilar therapies. Tariffs, while posing cost challenges, inspire localized production, thereby bolstering regional market resilience.

The adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market encompasses a wide array of products, with leading offerings like Amgevita, Hyrimoz, and Idacio distributed via diverse channels including hospital, retail, and online pharmacies. This market growth reflects in enterprise revenues across specified geographies, extending beyond traditional boundaries and ensuring extensive market penetration.

Comprehensive market reports provide vital insights into global trends, segments, and innovation opportunities, furnishing stakeholders with the necessary data to thrive in this evolving industry landscape.

Report Scope

Product: Adalimumab, Infliximab, and Cipleumab Biosimilars

Distribution Channel: Hospital, Retail, and Online Pharmacies

Application: Various disease applications such as Crohn's Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Subsegments: Detailed categorization by product type, including specific biosimilars.

Companies Mentioned: Key players include Biogen, Novartis, Pfizer, and Amgen, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

Biosimilar Adoption and Market Penetration

Cost-Effective TNF-Alpha Inhibitor Development

Regulatory Approvals and Policy Support

Expansion of Hospital and Retail Pharmacy Networks

Personalized Treatment Protocols

Companies Featured

Biogen

Novartis (Sandoz)

Pfizer

Amgen

Celltrion

Samsung Bioepis (Samsung Biologics)

Hetero Drugs Limited

Fresenius Kabi AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Biocon

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Reliance Life Sciences

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Cipla Limited

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd

Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd

Janssen Biologics BV

Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Sansheng Guojian

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd

Mabwell Bioscience Co. Ltd

LG Chem

Nippon Kayaku

Mochida Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

mAbxience

Allergan

Microgen

Geropharm

Valenta

NovaMedica Veropharm

Biocad

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qexf0

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