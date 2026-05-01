Poultry Processing Equipment Market Analysis Report 2026: $6.37 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Processing Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global poultry processing equipment market is projected to show significant growth, expanding from $4.55 billion in 2025 to $4.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%, followed by a substantial increase to $6.37 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7%. The initial growth trajectory is attributed to increased global poultry consumption, the expansion of commercial poultry farming, and heightened demand for processed meat products. The industry is also driven by the adoption of mechanized slaughtering equipment and stricter food safety standards.

Forecasts indicate a robust growth phase fueled by a rising demand for ready-to-eat poultry products, greater automation within food processing plants, and the expansion of quick service restaurant chains. Additionally, industry trends are expected to include the increasing implementation of automation in slaughtering lines, the adoption of high-capacity deboning equipment, and advancements in sanitary equipment design.

The surge in poultry meat consumption, partly due to consumer preference for high-quality animal protein, is expected to significantly drive the market. This demand necessitates efficient and hygienic processing equipment. For example, the USDA reported that the U.S. poultry sector sales increased from $67.4 billion in 2023 to $70.2 billion in 2024.

Key industry players are investing in advanced automation solutions to enhance processing efficiency and product consistency. Automation in poultry processing includes operations like singulation, sorting, packaging, and labeling, which not only reduce manual labor but also ensure compliance with hygiene standards. In November 2025, JBT Marel Corporation launched a comprehensive suite of automated processing solutions, focusing on optimizing workflows and improving product traceability.

Innovations within the sector are further underscored by strategic mergers and acquisitions, such as Foodmate B.V.'s acquisition of Barth Industrial Automation in December 2023. This move is anticipated to bolster Foodmate's capabilities in automation hardware and software, enabling enhanced production line integration and development of cutting, deboning, and grading technologies.

Prominent companies in the poultry processing equipment market include Baader Group, Bayle S.A., Cantrell-Gainco Group Inc., JBT Corporation, and Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V., among others.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years. This market encompasses sales of various equipment including transport crates, scalding machines, defeathering machines, and cutting machines. The values within this market reflect 'factory gate' prices, representing goods sold by producers directly to buyers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Increasing Automation in Poultry Slaughtering Lines

Rising Adoption of High Capacity Deboning Equipment

Growth in Value Added Poultry Processing Solutions

Expansion of Hygienic and Sanitary Equipment Design

Demand for Energy Efficient Processing Machinery

Companies Featured

Baader Group

Bayle S.A.

Cantrell-Gainco Group Inc.

CG Manufacturing and Distributing Inc.

JBT Corporation

Key Technology Inc.

Prime Equipment Group Inc.

Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V.

Bettcher Industries Inc.

Featherman Equipment

Marel hf.

Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Foodmate B.V.

Cattaruzzi Srl

Qingdao Jianhua Food Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Shandong Baoxing Machinery Co. Ltd.

Poultry Processing Equipment Ltd.

Drobtech

Stork Food & Dairy Systems B.V.

Linco Food Systems A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jad4uv

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