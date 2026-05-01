Hen (Chicken) Market Analysis Report 2026: $379.8 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hen Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global hen market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating a growth from $271.98 billion in 2025 to $290.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. This expansion is primarily due to increased poultry meat consumption, the rise of commercial poultry farming, and heightened demand for affordable protein sources. Additionally, there has been significant growth in egg production and an early move towards processed chicken products.

Looking ahead, the hen market is expected to surge to $379.8 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 7%. This forecast is driven by the rising demand for organic eggs, a shift towards premium chicken cuts, and the growing trend of welfare-certified poultry. The expansion of protein-rich diets and the growing popularity of ready-to-cook chicken products further bolster the market's positive outlook. Key trends shaping the forecast include high demand for protein-rich poultry products, a shift towards organic and free-range eggs, and the proliferation of value-added chicken products.

Increasing per capita meat consumption remains a critical driver of the hen market. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, increased income, and the popularity of high-protein diets contribute significantly to this trend. Recent USDA projections highlight that per capita availability in the U.S. is set to rise, driving demand for both red meat and poultry, including eggs.

Leading companies in the hen market are innovating to boost revenues. For instance, Burnbrae Farms launched Naturegg Solar Free Range and Naturegg Omega Plus Solar Free Range Eggs, packed with nutrients essential for brain health. Produced at a solar-powered farm, these products align with goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Similarly, Cal-Maine Foods' acquisition of ISE America Inc. expands its market presence, introducing an additional 4.7 million laying hens to its operations.

Major industry players include Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, and Cal-Maine Foods Inc., among others. However, the market faces challenges due to evolving trade relations and tariffs. These tariffs, affecting poultry meat, eggs, and processed products, have increased import costs in major regions. Despite this, they may potentially stimulate local production and enhance regional competitiveness.

The hen market research report offers an exhaustive analysis of the industry, covering global market size, regional shares, market trends, and competitive dynamics. It highlights the importance of understanding the market's complete perspective for strategic positioning. Europe led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

This expanded focus on hen-derived products such as eggs and meats is packaged innovatively for distribution through various channels, serving foodservice and retail sectors. The primary market components consist of breeds like leghorn, Rhode Island red, and Sussex chicken, with values derived from factory gate sales.

Overall, the hen market's trajectory reflects ongoing consumer preferences for protein-rich diets and sustainable offerings, indicating vast opportunities for stakeholders in this sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $290.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $379.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Tyson Foods Inc.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Foster Farms LLC

Perdue Farms Inc.

Plainville Farms LLC

Bell & Evans Pvt. Ltd.

Eversfield Organic Limited

Plukon Food Group B.V.

Inglewood Group Ltd.

JBS S.A.

Danish Crown A/S

Vion Food Group

Ayrshire Farms LLC

Koch Foods Inc.

Wayne Farms LLC

Mountaire Farms Inc.

House of Raeford Farms Inc.

Simmons Foods Inc.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

Rose Acre Farms Inc.

Rembrandt Enterprises Inc.

Michael Foods Inc.

Hillandale Farms Corporation

Daybreak Foods Inc.

Sparboe Farms Inc.

Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Inc.

Cooper Farms Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvpir2

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