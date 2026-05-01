Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market Size to Surpass USD 3.20 Billion by 2035, Owing to Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Construction | SNS Insider

Austin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market size is valued at USD 1.66 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.20 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period.

The market for insulated concrete form (ICF) analysis highlights the adoption of energy effective and sustainable construction methods and is propelled by green building initiatives.





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The U.S. Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market size was valued at USD 0.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.83 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.47% from 2026 to 2035.

Growing interest in energy-efficient and more disaster-proof building is driving the expansion of the insulated concrete form (ICF) market. ICF use in residential and commercial projects is encouraged by increasing green building certifications and stricter energy regulations.

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient, Sustainable, and Disaster-Resilient Construction Solutions Boost Market Expansion Globally

Insulated concrete forms are becoming more popular as a result of strict energy efficiency regulations and increased attention to green building concepts. ICFs result in significantly reduced heating and cooling expenses, unmatched durability, and insulation that is substantially better than that of conventional concrete. ICF systems are growing in popularity with residential, commercial, and institutional construction projects as a result of the government's and developers' increased emphasis on green certifications like LEED and BREEAM, which is fueling the expansion of the global industry.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Material

Polystyrene Foam led the Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) market with a 48.60% share in 2025 as it provides both excellent thermal insulation and strength. Recycled Materials was the fastest-growing segment, recording a CAGR of 9.40% due to sustainability targets and green building criteria.

By Application

Residential segment dominated the market with a 52.30% share in 2025 due to on the back of growing consumer preference for energy efficient, hurricane -resistant, and sustainable homes. Commercial segment showed the highest growth potential, expanding at a CAGR of 9.10% as builders use ICF construction on office buildings, hotels and institutional structures to comply with tough energy codes.

By Type

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) led the market with a 46.80% share in 2025 due to being the cheapest, efficient and easiest to install. Polyurethane Foam emerged as the fastest-growing type, achieving a CAGR of 8.70% due to their high thermal resistance, moisture barrier and physical properties.

By Construction Method

Vertical ICF Systems held the largest market share of 43.50% in 2025 due to their ease and low cost of application and large-scale wall construction are the most common types available in the market. Grid ICF Systems exhibited the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.90% based on their strength and flexibility as well as load distribution efficiency.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the insulated concrete form (ICF) market in 2025, accounting for 41.65% of revenue share. This leadership is a result of the growing use of ICF in energy-efficient structures, including residential and commercial buildings. Good building regulations, technological advancements, and a high demand for environmentally friendly structures all benefit the region.

The Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate in Asia-Pacific between 2026 and 2035, with a projected CAGR of 7.30% due to rising urbanization, expanding infrastructure projects, and trends toward environmentally friendly building and construction methods. For example, ICFs are becoming more and more common for high-performing buildings in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Key Players:

Tremco CPG

RPM International Inc.

Quad-Lock Building Systems

Airlite Plastics Company & Fox Blocks

BASF SE

Logix Brands Ltd.

Polycrete International

LiteForm

Rastra

SuperForm

ROCKWOOL A/S

Beco Products Ltd

Mikey Block’s

Nudura Corporation

BuildBlock Building Systems

Amvic Inc.

IntegraSpec

Durisol

Insul-Deck

GreenBuilt ICF

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Tremco CPG expanded its ICF and building envelope product line by integrating advanced waterproofing and insulation systems tailored for sustainable construction. The company also launched regional training programs to promote green building practices among contractors and architects.

In April 2025, RPM International Inc. announced a strategic acquisition of a specialty insulation materials firm to strengthen its ICF solutions portfolio. The move aims to enhance the company’s energy-efficient construction offerings and expand its North American market presence.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Environmental & Sustainability Performance Metrics – helps you assess CO₂ reduction, use of eco-friendly materials, waste minimization, and energy efficiency in ICF construction projects.

– helps you assess CO₂ reduction, use of eco-friendly materials, waste minimization, and energy efficiency in ICF construction projects. Adoption & Green Building Trends – helps you understand residential vs. commercial usage, penetration in new constructions, and growth in LEED/BREEAM-certified projects.

– helps you understand residential vs. commercial usage, penetration in new constructions, and growth in LEED/BREEAM-certified projects. Construction Efficiency & Time-Saving Insights – helps you evaluate project completion time reductions and overall efficiency gains using ICF systems.

– helps you evaluate project completion time reductions and overall efficiency gains using ICF systems. Innovation & Technology Advancements – helps you track patent activity, R&D investments, automation adoption, and introduction of new ICF product variants.

– helps you track patent activity, R&D investments, automation adoption, and introduction of new ICF product variants. Structural Performance & Energy Savings Metrics – helps you analyze thermal resistance, energy savings, sound insulation, and load-bearing strength compared to traditional construction systems.

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