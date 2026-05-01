MEDIA ADVISORY: VertiPorts by Atlantic to Host Electric Air Taxi Flight Demonstration with Joby Aviation at NYC’s East 34th Street Heliport on Friday May 1, 2026

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

VertiPorts by Atlantic to host a live demonstration flight of Joby Aviation’s (NYSE: JOBY) all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, showcasing the future of quiet, zero-emission urban air mobility in New York City and other congested cities. Join city and elected officials, transportation leaders and community members to view this milestone flight.

WHEN:



Friday, May 1, 2026

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

WHERE:



East 34th Street Heliport (6N5), operated by VertiPorts by Atlantic

499 East 34th Street

New York, NY 10016

WHO:

VertiPorts by Atlantic

Joby Aviation/Blade

Atlantic Aviation



MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

Kevin Cox , CEO, VertiPorts by Atlantic

, CEO, VertiPorts by Atlantic Greg Bowles, Chief Policy Officer, Joby Aviation

Chief Policy Officer, Joby Aviation Robert Wiesenthal, CEO, Blade



DETAILS:

The demonstration will feature Joby’s all-electric air taxi arriving at and departing from the East 34th Street Heliport, highlighting how existing aviation infrastructure can support next-generation aircraft in dense urban environments. It will offer live flight visuals in Midtown Manhattan and the opportunity to photograph/film the aircraft after landing.

For media attendance, contact: Andrew Backover, Managing Partner, Levee Communications, andy@leveecommunications.com, (214) 502-2168.

About VertiPorts by Atlantic

VertiPorts by Atlantic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Aviation, one of the nation’s largest networks of fixed base operations (FBOs) with more than 100 locations across North America. Building on Atlantic Aviation’s decades of experience in safety, service, and operational excellence, VertiPorts by Atlantic is dedicated to developing and operating next generation vertiport infrastructure to support advanced air mobility (AAM). With a focus on seamless integration, customer experience, and sustainability, VertiPorts by Atlantic is positioned to connect communities, enable emerging eVTOL operations, and extend the trusted Atlantic Aviation standard into the future of urban and regional air transportation. VertiPorts by Atlantic is Where Innovation Lands. To learn more please visit https://www.vertiports.com.

About Atlantic Aviation

Atlantic Aviation offers customers more than 105 fixed base operation (FBO) locations across North America. Atlantic Aviation’s facilities each provide a full suite of critical services to the business aviation sector covering a wide range of aircraft ground handling and corporate flight support, including fueling and line services, ground transportation, catering, hangar, deicing, and ramp space – all with a strong cultural focus on creating a highly engaging customer experience for passengers and crews. In addition, Atlantic Aviation is a sustainability leader in the industry with ongoing initiatives that include increasing electric ground support equipment use, utilizing environmentally responsible construction methods, and establishing advanced air mobility infrastructure to provide for eVTOL aircraft when they begin service. To learn more about Atlantic Aviation, and for a complete list of our locations, please visit https://www.atlanticaviation.com/.

Contact: Levee Communications

Andrew Backover | 214.502.2168

andy@leveecommunications.com