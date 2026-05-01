Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market Analysis Report 2026: $7.87 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The pharmaceutical manufacturing software market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from $3.82 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $4.43 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This surge can be attributed to heightened production demands, regulatory changes, ERP adoption in pharmaceuticals, growth in biopharmaceutical companies, and the increased necessity for quality management solutions.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $7.87 billion by 2030, maintaining a robust CAGR of 15.5%. Key drivers include the incorporation of AI and machine learning in manufacturing, adoption of cloud-based software, and expansion of smart manufacturing facilities. Trends also point towards enhanced real-time production monitoring, automation in regulatory compliance, and supply chain optimization tools.

The escalation in drug production levels is a critical factor underpinning market growth. Enhanced pharmaceutical output is crucial for addressing global healthcare demands, ensuring medication availability, and tackling public health issues. Software in pharmaceutical manufacturing fortifies production by enhancing data accuracy, optimizing resources, and ensuring regulatory adherence. For instance, between January 2023 and October 2024, ScienceDirect reported the approval of 1,035 new drugs, highlighting the increasing market need.

Leading firms are investing in process optimization technologies, leveraging AI to strengthen predictive analytics and enhance operational efficiency. Mareana's launch of Connect CMC, an AI-driven tool, exemplifies this trend. Designed for smaller pharmaceutical and biotech entities, it automates data management, improving efficiency and compliance.

The market landscape is also shaped by strategic acquisitions, such as Antares Vision Group's acquisition of Smart Point Technologies in May 2023, which bolsters their service offerings and compliance capabilities. This acquisition underscores the shifting dynamics towards integrated solutions in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Key players in the industry include McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ABB Ltd., and Rockwell Automation Inc., among others. Each of these companies is pivotal in driving technological advances and market penetration.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. This growth is facilitated by the regions' expanding pharmaceutical sectors and increasing software adoption. Countries significantly contributing to market dynamics include China, India, South Korea, and others across Europe and North America.

Additionally, international tariffs are influencing the market by increasing the cost of importing essential software and tools. While this presents challenges, it also stimulates local software development and innovation, reducing reliance on imports and fostering long-term growth.

The ongoing development in pharmaceutical manufacturing software entails a transformative impact on production processes, emphasizing efficiency and compliance. This market growth offers vast opportunities for industry stakeholders to engage with innovative solutions that enhance operational capabilities and meet the expanding pharmaceutical demands worldwide.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

By Software Type: MES, ERP Systems, LIMS, QMS, PAT Systems, Regulatory Compliance Software

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

By Application: Large Enterprises, SMEs

By End-User: Biopharmaceuticals, Medical Device Companies, CROs, Academic Institutions

Cities and Regions:Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain; Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Major Trends

Real-Time Production Monitoring

Regulatory Compliance Automation

Supply Chain Optimization Tools

Quality Control and CAPA Management

Laboratory Workflow Automation

Companies Featured

McKesson Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

NetSuite Inc.

The Sage Group plc

Epicor Software Corporation

QAD Inc.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

Columbus Manufacturing Inc.

MasterControl Inc.

Sapphire Systems Ltd.

DESKERA PTE LTD

Vormittag Associates Inc.

Logic ERP Solutions Pvt Ltd.

SYSPRO (Pty) Ltd.

Datacor Inc.

BatchMaster Software Inc.

Fishbowl Inc.

Aquilon Software Inc.

CompuTec S.A.

ERPAG Inc.

MRPeasy Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3x3p7e

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