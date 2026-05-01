Dog Vaccines Market Research/Analysis Report 2026: $5.44 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dog Vaccines Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The dog vaccines market has demonstrated significant growth, with its value projected to expand from $3.8 billion in 2025 to $4.07 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This uplift stems from an increase in the global dog population, heightened awareness of canine diseases, and the introduction of novel vaccine formulations. The advancement of veterinary healthcare infrastructure and a rise in infectious canine disease prevalence further contribute to this trend.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to escalate to $5.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5%. Key drivers include developments in recombinant and DNA vaccines, a stronger emphasis on canine preventive healthcare, and expanded veterinary immunization initiatives. Notable trends include the rise of multivalent vaccines and increased preventive care adoption, fostering expansion in both pediatric and adult canine vaccine programs across veterinary clinics.

Zoonotic diseases-which are infectious diseases transmissible between animals and humans-highlight the critical role dog vaccines play in enhancing public health. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, these diseases account for significant human morbidity and mortality globally. With zoonoses responsible for millions of human fatalities and billions of disease episodes annually, the dog vaccines market is poised for continued growth as it addresses these public health challenges.

Key market players are investing in next-generation vaccine technologies, such as RNA-based and recombinant vaccines, to boost immune response and ensure extended protection. Merck & Co. Inc.'s MSD Animal Health achieved a significant milestone in 2024 with the USDA approval of Nobivac NXT Canine Influenza Virus, exemplifying innovation in canine viral protection strategies.

Strategic acquisitions further amplify market dynamics, as evident from Boehringer Ingelheim's acquisition of Saiba Animal Health AG. This move expands their R&D capabilities in the animal health domain with a focus on therapeutic vaccines for chronic conditions in pets. Leading companies in the field include Vetoquinol S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Heska Corporation, and several others. These firms contribute to a comprehensive array of vaccine solutions, enhancing global canine health.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, reflecting diverse growth across multiple international markets including North America and Europe. Challenges such as tariffs have impacted import costs for high-tech formulations in these regions, spurring local innovation and manufacturing in response.

Reasons to Purchase:

Comprehensive Global Perspective: Offers unmatched coverage of the dog vaccines market across various regions.

In-depth analysis of macro factors: Explore the impacts of geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, and evolving regulations.

Strategic Planning: Develop regional and country-specific strategies supported by robust local data and analysis.

Identify Growth Opportunities: Pinpoint growth segments ripe for investment to stay ahead of industry competitors.

Data-driven Insights: Leverage forecast data to outpace the competition and understand customer dynamics through end-user analysis.

Performance Benchmarking: Measure your company against key competitors using metrics like market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Market Potential Assessment: Evaluates the total addressable market (TAM) and applies market attractiveness scoring for strategic insights.

Utility for Presentations: High-quality data and analysis suitable for both internal and external presentations.

Key Market Insights:

Supply Chain Analysis: A thorough overview of the entire value chain, including key suppliers and resources.

Emerging Technology Trends: Insights on digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovations that are reshaping the market.

Regulatory Landscape: Evaluation of regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and government policies that are pivotal to market growth and innovation.

Regional and Country Assessments: Detailed geographic analysis, emphasizing expanded coverage in regions like Southeast Asia, reflecting critical supply chain shifts.

Competitive Landscape: Insights into the market's competitive nature, major companies, and key financial deals that have recently defined the sector.

Major Trends

Increasing Vaccination Awareness Among Dog Owners

Development of Multivalent Vaccines for Canines

Rising Adoption of Preventive Veterinary Care

Expansion of Pediatric and Adult Canine Vaccine Programs

Growth in Veterinary Clinics Offering Comprehensive Immunization Services

Companies Featured

Vetoquinol S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Heska Corporation

Merck & Co. Inc.

Virbac Animal Health Pvt. Ltd.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Zoetis Inc.

CZ Vaccines

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Bioveta A.S.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Hester Biosciences Limited

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Norbrook Inc.

Biogenesis Bago SA

Vaxxinova India Private Limited

Bimeda Animal Health Ltd.

Lohmann Animal Health GmbH

Biovac Ltd.

Zenex Animal Health India Pvt. Ltd.

Instituto Rosenbusch S.A.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mh1wn9

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