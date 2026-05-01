Griffin Seafoot Named Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship Recipient by Papa Johns Canada and the CHL

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns Canada and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are proud to announce Griffin Seafoot of British Columbia as the recipient of the Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship.

The Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship was created to recognize young Canadians who demonstrate outstanding leadership, character, and a drive to excel both on and off the ice. The program awards $25,000 to a youth hockey player making a lasting difference through sport, academics, and service.

Selected from nominations submitted across Canada, Griffin stood out for combining excellence in hockey and academics with a genuine commitment to helping others.

A goaltender from Kamloops, Griffin has earned praise for his leadership, determination, and strong character. He maintains an A average while mentoring younger players and supporting local minor hockey programs. At just 12 years old, he launched a school food drive that has since grown into a district-wide initiative, collecting more than 10,000 pounds of food over the past four years.

Griffin was also recently accepted into Shad Canada, one of the country’s leading youth leadership and STEM programs, where he will attend this summer at St. Francis Xavier University. Looking ahead, Griffin hopes to study engineering at the University of Waterloo.

“Griffin is exactly the type of young person this scholarship was created to recognize,” said Michael Prentice, Senior Franchise Growth Director at Papa Johns Canada. “He leads by example, works hard, and has already made a meaningful difference in the lives of others. We’re proud to support his future and recognize everything he has already accomplished.”

“Griffin embodies everything the Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship is meant to celebrate,” said Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships of the CHL. “He has distinguished himself not only through his achievements in hockey and academics, but also through his leadership and commitment to helping others in his community. We are proud to celebrate Griffin with Papa Johns Canada and look forward to recognizing him at the 2026 Memorial Cup.”

Griffin will receive his $25,000 scholarship and be recognized on the ice during the championship game at the 2026 Memorial Cup in Kelowna, B.C., on May 31, 2026.

The Champions of Tomorrow Program launched earlier this year through the partnership between Papa Johns Canada and the CHL, with a shared commitment to investing in the next generation of leaders through hockey and celebrating young Canadians who are making a difference in their communities.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

About the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and nine American teams participating in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League (NHL) and U SPORTS than any other league. During the 2025-26 season, of the more than 1,033 players who played a game in the NHL, over 475 came through the CHL. At the 2025 NHL Draft, 90 CHL players were selected, including 21 in the first round. For more information regarding the CHL, please visit chl.ca.



Media – Papa Johns:

Michelle Philippe

Communications Manager, Brand PR & Campaigns

Papa John’s International

michelle_philippe@papajohns.com

Media – CHL:

Christopher Séguin

Media Relations Manager

Canadian Hockey League

cseguin@chl.ca