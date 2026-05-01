Abaxx Announces the Formation of Abaxx Labs and the Release of an Open-Source Library for Agentic Identity: Agents++

TORONTO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, and indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. (“Abaxx Singapore”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”) today announced the formation of Abaxx Labs™ and the release of an open-source library for agentic identity: Agents++™.

AI agents are moving from tools to actors, initiating and coordinating actions across systems as delegated extensions of users and institutions, fundamentally changing how people and organizations interact with computers and the internet. A race is underway to establish the path that will govern the nature of these interactions. Abaxx Technologies has formed Abaxx Labs as its center for engaging with the developer community and promoting a path that empowers users to maintain control of their identity, data, and agents in digital spaces.

Abaxx Labs is sharing open-source software to promote a path built on ID++, the Company’s proprietary identity protocol that implements W3C standards for decentralized identity, verifiable credentials and private data stores. The first release is the Agents++ library, a subset of the ID++ software development kit (SDK) that has been tuned for use with AI agents.

“Where ID++ trusts human users operating inside of a client environment, Agents++ approaches agents with a lack of trust, requiring them to provide explicit identity and authorization for every action,” said Ian Forester, Head of Abaxx Labs. “It requires cryptographic signing on everything an agent initiates or executes, which is friction-free for machines, enforcing that every agent is owned by and accountable to a human, and that its permissions cannot exceed those of the human who authorized it.”

The World Economic Forum has cited estimates that generative AI and agentic workflows could add between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy¹, as organizations begin to embed autonomous systems into core operations. However, as the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) stated in a February 2026 concept paper:

“Realizing these benefits requires understanding the potential risks from giving AI agents access to diverse data sets, tools, and applications, and applying appropriate identification and authorization controls to mitigate these risks².”

Agents++ is designed to provide the identity and authorization tooling required to help unlock these benefits.

“We’ve spent seven years building globally resolvable identity infrastructure to answer these questions for humans,” said Josh Crumb, Founder and CEO of Abaxx Technologies. “Agents++ extends that foundation to agents, applying the same cryptographic containers and logic to a new class of actors – enabling them to operate as trusted, verifiable extensions of the individuals and organizations they represent.”

Agents++ is designed to provide the identity and authorization infrastructure to answer three questions at every interaction: who is the agent, who authorized it, and what scope does it have, while preserving the answers to these questions through a cryptographically secured audit trail. The initial release of the Agents++ open-source library supports developer implementation of the ID++ protocol for AI agents, with a path to integration with the fuller MarketOS™ suite.



Interested developers can find the Agents++ library on GitHub at https://github.com/abaxxlabs/agents and may contact Abaxx Labs at info@abaxxlabs.com .

¹ World Economic Forum, “Generative AI Could Add Trillions to Global Economy,” July 2023; McKinsey & Company, The Economic Potential of Generative AI: The Next Productivity Frontier, June 2023

² National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Accelerating the Adoption of Software and Artificial Intelligence Agent Identity and Authorization (Concept Paper, Feb. 5, 2026)

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies (CBOE: ABXX | OTCQX: ABXXF) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd and Adaptive Infrastructure, and the creator of Abaxx Labs™ and the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared futures contracts, including physically-deliverable and financially-settled products, in LNG, carbon, battery materials, precious metals, and weather-indexed renewables, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

Abaxx Labs is the Company’s center for engaging with the developer community to create the next generation of technology that will build smarter markets through open-source software tools that promote the use of Abaxx’s ID++ technologies.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx’s objectives and future plans, statements about the formation and expected activities of Abaxx Labs, the release and potential use of Agents++, the expected capabilities, performance, adoption, integration and benefits of Agents++, ID++ and MarketOS™, the role of identity, authorization and accountability infrastructure in AI agent workflows, Abaxx’s strategy for engaging with the developer community, objectives and technology roadmap, development and expansion of Abaxx’s market infrastructure and Abaxx’s role in the development of commodities and energy markets.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors and assumptions impacting forward-looking information include, among others: assumptions about developer and enterprise adoption of AI agents; demand for identity and authorization tools; continued development of the Company’s technology; interoperability with relevant standards; availability of technical resources; market demand for the Company’s products and services; risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.