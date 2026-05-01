Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results

MONTREAL, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or the “Company”) today announced that the nine nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 17, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its hybrid annual meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2026 in Montreal. Gildan also notes that a majority of the votes cast by shareholders were in favour of the reappointment of its auditor, the approval, ratification and renewal of the Shareholder Rights Plan, and the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”).

The voting results are detailed below:

FOR WITHHELD/AGAINST Number % Number % Resolution 1 Appointment of the Auditor 148,645,275 92.71% 11,689,421 7.29% Resolution 2 Election of Directors Michael Kneeland 151,764,895 98.34% 2,556,259 1.66% Glenn J. Chamandy 153,982,923 99.78% 338,229 0.22% Michener Chandlee 153,183,131 99.26% 1,138,097 0.74% Anne-Laure Descours 153,362,357 99.38% 958,872 0.62% Ghislain Houle 150,757,866 97.69% 3,563,293 2.31% Mélanie Kau 153,127,509 99.23% 1,193,712 0.77% Deepak Khandelwal 153,967,889 99.77% 353,334 0.23% Peter Lee 150,275,927 97.38% 4,045,301 2.62% Karen Stuckey 153,782,299 99.65% 538,929 0.35% Resolution 3 Shareholder Rights Plan 144,722,506 93.78% 9,598,706 6.22% Resolution 4 Say on Pay 149,974,675 97.18% 4,346,534 2.82%



About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies and directly to consumers. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO™, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S. and Canada.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. Gildan integrates industry-leading labour, environmental, and governance practices into its operations and supply chain under a sustainability program that is aligned with its long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its sustainability commitments and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.