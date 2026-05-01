Americans Pay More for Slower Internet Than Venezuela? James Altucher Says One Company Is About to Blow the Whole Model Apart

Baltimore, MD, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans are paying nearly $200 per month for internet service that ranks among the slowest in the developed world. Meanwhile, in Venezuela — a country where eight out of ten people don’t have enough money for food — mobile internet speeds are twice as fast as what most Americans receive.

“Here in America you’re paying more than any other country for internet service that ranks among the slowest in the world,” said James Altucher, Wall Street Journal best-selling author and technology analyst. He points to South Korea as another stark comparison, where consumers pay roughly $20 per month for speeds five times faster than what’s available in the U.S.

And according to Altucher’s recent free presentation , the problem is only getting worse.

The Incumbents Are Making It Worse, Not Better

Rather than improving service, Altucher’s presentation argues that the dominant telecom providers are squeezing consumers harder. He points to recent reports that Comcast has been raising costs at four times the rate of inflation.

He also highlights what he considers one of the most egregious examples of the industry’s priorities. During one of the worst California wildfires in recent years, Verizon cut internet speeds for firefighters — who rely on connectivity to track and contain fires — to 1/200th of their normal levels. The company then forced those same firefighters to pay double to restore service while they were working to save lives.

“To me, it’s criminal,” Altucher said.

In his view, the $2.18 trillion telecom industry has operated without meaningful competition for too long, and consumers have been paying the price — literally.

A Challenger Beaming Internet From Space

But Altucher believes the era of unchecked telecom dominance is coming to an end. One company has already deployed more than 6,750 satellites that beam high-speed internet from orbit directly to users anywhere on Earth — no cell towers, no buried cables, no infrastructure buildout required.

“No more unsightly cell towers will be required around your neighborhood,” Altucher said. “You’ll simply receive lightning-fast internet, sent to you from high-tech satellites in space, at all times. Whether you’re in Manhattan or in a remote rural cabin, you’ll always have the chance to be connected.”

The service already reaches more than six million customers globally, growing at 50% year-over-year. It’s being used on cruise ships and airlines, in war zones and natural disaster areas, and in more than 2.6 million households — with Altucher expecting that number to accelerate rapidly.

Why Altucher Says This Is Different

Altucher has spent decades tracking technology megatrends, and he sees a familiar pattern playing out. Each time internet access has undergone a fundamental shift — from dial-up to DSL to cable broadband — the companies driving that shift have gone on to reshape entire industries while the incumbents scrambled to catch up. His presentation draws these historical parallels in detail and explains why this moment feels different from anything he’s tracked before.

“Every time the internet takes a huge leap forward, untold amounts of wealth are made over time by people who see it coming,” Altucher said.

He believes this shift could be the most dramatic yet. Because the technology delivers internet from space, it bypasses the hundreds of billions of dollars in construction costs required to dig up neighborhoods, install cables, and build cell towers. That cost advantage, combined with global coverage and competitive speeds, is what Altucher says could make the current telecom pricing model unsustainable.

The Bigger Opportunity Most People Are Missing

Beyond disrupting incumbents, Altucher’s presentation points to an even larger story. There are currently 2.9 billion people worldwide with zero internet access. Because this satellite network wraps the entire planet, it can reach those populations for the first time — unlocking what Altucher describes as trillions in untapped economic value.

“By connecting these people — many of whom live in remote, rural areas — it could help unlock trillions in further economic value,” he said. “We’re talking about untold amounts of wealth on the line here.”

About the Presentation

James Altucher's full video presentation is free to watch and available for on-demand viewing at no cost. To access the complete session, click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, venture capitalist, and entrepreneur. His podcast, The James Altucher Show, has been downloaded more than 70 million times. His research is followed by over 150,000 readers through Altucher’s Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.