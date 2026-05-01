Cat Vaccine Market Research/Analysis Report 2026: $1.93 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cat Vaccine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global cat vaccine market has witnessed significant growth, expanding from $1.26 billion in 2025 to an expected $1.93 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This substantial growth aligns with increasing pet ownership, higher incidences of feline infectious diseases, and technological advancements in vaccine development. Moreover, rising awareness of preventive healthcare for pets and the expansion of veterinary and online services contribute significantly to this growth trajectory.

In recent years, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases has become a pivotal driver for the cat vaccine market. These diseases, such as Lyme disease and toxoplasmosis, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, underscore the importance of vaccinations in reducing transmission risks. Vaccinating cats against these diseases helps mitigate their impact on human health, thereby supporting public health initiatives. Despite an uptick in zoonotic disease cases, demonstrated by the UK government's report highlighting a rise in Lyme disease cases, the demand for cat vaccines continues to surge in response.

Market innovation is evidenced by key players like MSD Animal Health Inc., which launched the NOBIVAC NXT Rabies portfolio in June 2024. This product line employs advanced RNA-particle technology to enhance immune responses and vaccine efficacy without the need for adjuvants or preservatives, ensuring robust protection against rabies. In parallel, strategic acquisitions such as Boehringer Ingelheim Group's purchase of Saiba Animal Health AG demonstrate an ongoing commitment to enhancing product portfolios and leveraging specialized expertise in feline vaccines.

The competitive landscape is rich with prominent players including Merck & Co., Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, and Elanco Animal Health. North America currently leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised to experience the fastest growth. This regional expansion is supported by the increasing accessibility of veterinary healthcare and the integration of telemedicine and data analytics for enhanced disease monitoring.

Despite challenges such as tariffs impacting production costs of recombinant and DNA vaccines in North America and Europe, these barriers also fuel local manufacturing and innovation. The development of cost-effective vaccines and strengthened regional supply chains are expected outcomes, driving further advancement within the market.

The comprehensive cat vaccine market research report provides a deep dive into market statistics, including size, regional shares, and a competitive landscape overview. With detailed analyses of current and future market scenarios, this report equips stakeholders with the insights necessary to thrive in this dynamic industry.

Cats benefit from a broad spectrum of vaccines that address diseases like feline leukemia, panleukopenia, and rabies, with delivery methods ranging from injections to oral routes. The market encompasses modified live vaccines, inactivated, and recombinant technologies, catering through veterinary clinics, pet stores, and online platforms.

Report Scope:

Vaccine Type: Modified or Attenuated Live; Inactivated; Other

Disease Type: Feline Leukemia; Respiratory; Panleukopenia; Rabies; Others

Technology: Conjugate; Inactivated; Subunit; Toxoid; DNA; Recombinant

Administration: Injectable; Intranasal; Oral

Distribution: Veterinary Clinics; Pet Stores; Online

Countries and Regions: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain; Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five-year history and ten-year forecast

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Increased Adoption of Core Vaccination Programs

Growth of Recombinant and Dna Vaccines

Expansion of Veterinary Healthcare Services

Rising Awareness of Pet Health and Disease Prevention

Integration of Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring in Veterinary Care

Companies Featured

Merck & Co. Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Zoetis Inc.

MSD Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Ceva Sante Animale

Virbac

HIPRA Corporation

Bioveta AS

Biogenesis Bago SA

Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vetoquinol SA

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

IDT Biologika GmbH

Vaxxinova BV

Colorado Serum Company

Huvepharma NV

Bimeda Biologicals

CAVAC

Kyoto Biken Laboratories

Avimex Animal Health

Ringpu Biology

Wuhan Keqian Biology

Pulike Biological Engineering

Chengdu Kanghua Biological Products

Yebio

FATRO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ig33l

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